Dragon Age: The Veilguard Celebrates Dragon Age Day with New Update, Patch Notes

Ready your weapons, Rook. In honor of Dragon Age Day, a new patch has been released for Dragon Age: The Veilguard. This update brings some nostalgia with a special Dragon Age 2 costume and some fixes for the camera and the Photo Mode.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As the first entry in the series in ten years, Dragon Age: The Veilguard continues the story of Dragon Age: Inquisition, ten years later. As the Rook, you alongside a colorful cast of characters, will stop the trickster Stolas from destroying the Veil. Bringing back the acclaimed gameplay from past titles, The Veilguard marked a return to form for Bioware and back to their roots.

While the game wasn’t as successful as intended, with many feedback for the narrative and tone being negative, Dragon Age: The Veilguard still holds an 82 on Metacritic. Nevertheless, in celebration of Dragon Age Day, EA announced on their blog that a standalone character creator demo was released today alongside references to Dragon Age 2 and its hero, Hawke, put into the game. In honor of that, the outfit of Hawke was added to the game with Patch 4, as well as multiple fixes for gameplay glitches and the Photo Mode.

The patch notes can be found below:

Dragon Age: The Veilguard’s newest update is live now.

New Content

Dragon Age 2 Hawke’s Iconic Outfit Armor Body Paint Face Paint

Qunari Complexions Two new complexions for the Qunari lineage



Quality of Life Changes:

In Patch 3, we introduced a line on screen showing where a Photo Mode screenshot was saved. In Patch 4, we are reverting that change due to a safety concern brought to us by some content creators. PC players can find their Photo Mode screenshots in Documents/BioWare/Dragon Age: The Veilguard/screenshots

Added an in-game Setting to turn off Bloom.

Added a “Hide/Show UI” button on the pause screen to better take screenshots on Console.

Added a “Take Photo” button on the pause screen to take screenshots during conversations and cinematics on PC.

Bug Fixes: