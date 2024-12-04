Dragon Age: The Veilguard Celebrates Dragon Age Day with New Update, Patch Notes

Ready your weapons, Rook. In honor of Dragon Age Day, a new patch has been released for Dragon Age: The Veilguard. This update brings some nostalgia with a special Dragon Age 2 costume and some fixes for the camera and the Photo Mode.
Videos by ComicBook.com
As the first entry in the series in ten years, Dragon Age: The Veilguard continues the story of Dragon Age: Inquisition, ten years later. As the Rook, you alongside a colorful cast of characters, will stop the trickster Stolas from destroying the Veil. Bringing back the acclaimed gameplay from past titles, The Veilguard marked a return to form for Bioware and back to their roots.
While the game wasn’t as successful as intended, with many feedback for the narrative and tone being negative, Dragon Age: The Veilguard still holds an 82 on Metacritic. Nevertheless, in celebration of Dragon Age Day, EA announced on their blog that a standalone character creator demo was released today alongside references to Dragon Age 2 and its hero, Hawke, put into the game. In honor of that, the outfit of Hawke was added to the game with Patch 4, as well as multiple fixes for gameplay glitches and the Photo Mode.
The patch notes can be found below:
RELATED: BioWare’s Controversial Dragon Age Decision Does Not Bode Well for Mass Effect
New Content
- Dragon Age 2 Hawke’s Iconic Outfit
- Armor
- Body Paint
- Face Paint
- Qunari Complexions
- Two new complexions for the Qunari lineage
Quality of Life Changes:
- In Patch 3, we introduced a line on screen showing where a Photo Mode screenshot was saved. In Patch 4, we are reverting that change due to a safety concern brought to us by some content creators. PC players can find their Photo Mode screenshots in Documents/BioWare/Dragon Age: The Veilguard/screenshots
- Added an in-game Setting to turn off Bloom.
- Added a “Hide/Show UI” button on the pause screen to better take screenshots on Console.
- Added a “Take Photo” button on the pause screen to take screenshots during conversations and cinematics on PC.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed an issue that prevented some saves from loading properly. (PC Only)
- Fixed an issue that was preventing the Frame Rate Limit setting from being saved.
- Fixed an issue with Rook’s face and hair changing drastically when a save is loaded.
- Fixed an issue with certain longer hairstyles that floated above Rook’s chest and shoulders.
- Fixed an issue where two Neve characters could appear in the Fire and Ice quest.
- Fixed a rare issue where Emmrich did not lead Rook to the next task in his recruitment Where the Dead Must Go quest.
- Adjusted the spirit guides in The Warden Vaultquest.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Ultimate Ability to swap to the default Ultimate.
- Fixed an issue where the Ultimate Ability Icon was not displayed after Bellara was recruited.
- Fixed an issue where the first hit in a Warrior Rook’s shield throw may miss the target unintentionally.
- Fixed an issue where the Slaughter of Pillars Revenant had no health bar.
- Fixed an issue that caused Achievement Progress to reset when a new Rook was created. This will not restore Achievement Progress, which was overwritten, but your Rooks will no longer compete with each other to determine who can kill more High Dragons.
- Fixed an issue with the camera in The Demon’s Bargain quest when playing on an HDD.
- Fixed an issue with the camera in the Sea of Bloodquest if Rook backtracked too far.
- Fixed two instances where Viago was clearly talking to Rook but was too absorbed by Teia’s beauty and staring at her instead.
- Fixed an issue with Photo Mode screenshots appearing slightly blurry for some players.
- Fixed an issue where taking a screenshot with the space bar in Photo Mode also toggled the highlighted setting at the same time. (PC Only)
- Fixed an audio issue that caused battle music to stop playing while Rook was still fighting darkspawn in A Warden’s Best Friend quest.
- Fixed an audio issue that prevented music from playing during a conversation with Lucanis in the Lighthouse.
- Fixed a rare lighting issue in the One Last Breathquest
- Fixed a blocking issue in the Fire and Ice quest when returning to the Lighthouse.
- Fixed a blocking issue in the Blood of Arlathanquest if Rook backtracked too far.
- Fixed a UI issue that caused the “New Item” highlight to get stuck on an item.
- Fixed an issue with the In Lost Friendship codex that mentioned events out of order and possibly with the wrong companion.
- Fixed an issue that was causing the male British Inquisitor (Harry Hadden-Paton) to be pitched too low.
- Updated several German voice line instances with corrected translations.