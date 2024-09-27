Dragon Age Creator Slams "Woke" Criticism: "You're an Idiot"

Dragon Age: The Veilguard has received numerous criticisms since its full unveiling a few months ago. These criticisms have taken aim at the game's new art style, its writing, its character design, it abandoning player world states, and generally how unfamiliar it feels in comparison to its legacy. It has also been engulfed by the ongoing culture war in gaming. To this end, parts of the Internet and social media have castigated the BioWare RPG as "woke" and adjacent critiques, citing various aspects of the game ranging from its character creator to its tone. Much of this has dominated the conversation around the October-bound PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S game.

Recently, David Gaider, one of the creators of Dragon Age, weighed in on the discussion. Gaider hasn't been with BioWare since 2016, but there also hasn't been a Dragon Age game since then. In other words, this is the first Dragon Age free from his direct influence. Previously, he served as the series' lead writer.

Taking to social media platform, Bluesky, Gaider gave his take specifically on criticism that the series has "suddenly gone woke," saying those who think that are "an idiot."

"Apparently the usual suspects are upset at how 'woke' the new Dragon Age is, an apparently sudden and unexpected development in the series. F*****g tourists," said Gaider.

In the comments of this post, Gaider expanded: "I'm simply saying that, if your criticism is that it's 'suddenly gone woke', like this isn't consistent with everything in the series before it, you're an idiot. Then again, 'woke' seems to expand its meaning daily.

This is not the first time Gaider has weighed in on the game. Previously, he weighed in on BioWare's decision to make every companion romanceable to player characters, something he was not a fan of. Beyond this, Gaider hasn't said much about the new Dragon Age game, which is set to release on October 31 via the aforementioned platforms.

