Dragon Age: The Veilguard’s PC Version Involved Over 200,000 Hours Testing These Features

When BioWare unveiled a new trailer to announce the release date of Dragon Age: The Veilguard, they also revealed the marketing plans for the immediate future, which includes the lastest developer journal for that highlights PC features and a deeper look at the PC experience. To achieve a game that BioWare has made it clear they’re immensely proud of and ensure a positive player experience on PC, noting that the “Dragon Age franchise started out on PC, and we wanted to make sure PC is a great place to play our game,” the developers for Veilguard did many hours of testing and research.

“Many of us at BioWare are PC players ourselves, and when testing, PCs made up 40% of our platform testing effort, with over 200,000 hours of performance and compatibility testing,” the journal continues. “Getting the PC experience just right was crucial to us and we created a dedicated team to focus on PC.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

To ensure controls and UI work as intended and provide a good experience, Veilguard’s developers did close to 10,000 hours of user research. Because of this, the game will feature native support for PS5 DualSense controllers with haptics support in addition to the standard of Xbox controllers and keyboard + mouse. In addition to the controller support, players will be able to transition between controllers or keyboard + mouse while playing or in menus seamlessly, as well as the ability to customize class-specific keybinds so players can find the most comfortable set up for a Rook of each class and keep them separte.

Additional notes in the journal include resolution options including 21:9 Ultrawide monitor support, Cinematic Aspect Ratio toggle to remove the black bars, adjustable FOV, uncapped framerate, full HDR support, Ray Tracing features, and more. The journal wraps up by providing a list of the PC specs that Veilguard‘s developers are able to share at the moment:

Display Features

Full Support for 21:9 Ultra Wide Resolutions

Ability to Uncap Frame Rate

VSync, including fractional rate VSync

HDR Support

Optional Upscaling (DLSS 3, FSR 2.2, XeSS)

NVIDIA Reflex

DLSS 3 Frame Generation

Optional Dynamic Resolution Scaling

Cinematic Aspect Ratio (Disable this option for cinematic 21:9 ratio)

Graphics Settings

Presets Available (Low, Medium, High, Ultra)

Texture Settings Texture Quality Texture Filtering

Light & Shadow Settings Lighting Quality Contact Shadow Ambient Occlusion Screen Space Reflections Volumetric Lighting Sky Quality

Ray Tracing Settings * Ray-Traced Reflections Ray-Traced Ambient Occlusion Ultra Ray Tracing

Geometry Settings Level Of Detail Strand Hair Terrain Quality Terrain Decoration Quality Visual Effects Quality

Camera Effects Depth of Field Vignette Motion Blur Post Processing Quality Field of View



Controls

Class-specific Keybinds

Keyboard + Controller Bindings

* Ray Tracing can be “ON” or turned to “Selective”. Selective Mode enables Ray Tracing features in specific areas that can best take advantage of the feature.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard releases October 31st on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.