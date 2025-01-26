Dragon Age: The Veilguard Support May Already Be Ending at BioWare

It seems that developer BioWare might already be done supporting Dragon Age: The Veilguard in a major way. Since launching just a few months back, BioWare has been quick to push out additional updates for the newest Dragon Age game to bring it to a better place. This ongoing support most recently culminated in the arrival of Update #5 mere days ago, which further improved the overall quality of The Veilguard. In tandem with Update #5 dropping, though, BioWare hinted that this patch will be one of the final major ones that the game receives.

Mentioned within the official patch notes for Update #5 of Dragon Age: The Veilguard, BioWare and publisher EA said that the game is now in what it deems “a stable place”. As a result, BioWare is going to be moving on from releasing further quality-of-life updates and will instead simply try to squash any major bugs that players might come across. Outside of this, no additional support seems to be planned for Dragon Age: The Veilguard at the moment.

“Thank you all for playing Dragon Age: The Veilguard; we were so happy with the game’s stability at launch and hope you have enjoyed our Quality of Life patches since then,” BioWare and EA wrote. “With the game being in a stable place, we are moving to monitor for any game-breaking bugs should those occur.”

What’s surprising about this move on BioWare’s part is that there are still a few issues with Dragon Age: The Veilguard that players have wanted to see rectified. This is most apparent for those who own the PS5 Pro, as The Veilguard has struggled to perform as well on Sony’s latest console compared to the standard PS5. Now, it sounds as though BioWare doesn’t intend to resolve these struggles as it’s instead likely moving on to work on Mass Effect 5.

Perhaps the biggest reason that BioWare is so quickly moving away from Dragon Age: The Veilguard, though, is because the game hasn’t been performing well. EA released its initial sales data for The Veilguard this past week and revealed that the game had only sold about 50% of its expected copies in its first quarter of availability. With this combined with the fact that Dragon Age: The Veilguard won’t be getting DLC, it’s not that shocking to see that work on the game is winding down pretty quickly.

