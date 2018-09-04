‘Dragon Ball’ and ‘Dark Souls’ Headline Bandai Namco Sale

Bandai Namco is the latest publisher to host a PlayStation sale with games like Dragon Ball FighterZ and Dark Souls III headlining the discounts that are live now.

A catalog of 72 different products are on sale now through the PlayStation Store that range from games to addons like season passes and more. Several anime games from brands like Dragon Ball and Naruto make appearances while Bandai Namco’s other well-known series like Tekken and Dark Souls also find themselves among the deals.

Quit DRAGON your feet! BALL out during our BANDAI NAMCO Publisher Sale on the @PlayStation Store! Don’t miss out on this ONE chance to get a PIECE of the action with these great games!…Also, buy JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Eyes of Heaven! 😏 //t.co/JIkG5IwaNR pic.twitter.com/CfaCLIHkhy — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) September 4, 2018

The full catalog of games and addons that are currently on sale can be seen through the PlayStation Store, but if you’re looking for some of the best picks that you won’t want to miss out on, we’ve got some of Bandai Namco‘s must-haves listed below.

Dragon Ball FighterZ

A game that lets players build a team of three fighters from the Dragon Ball universe, Dragon Ball FighterZ is on sale for $29.99. That’s half the price of what the game usually is with the full game still going for $59.99, but you’ll have to invest more into it if you want to get all of the DLC fighters that have been added and are to come post-launch.

Dragon Ball FighterZ also features its own story mode with a totally new character called Android 21 joining the fight. After playing through the story and unlocking more characters, you can take the fight online for some PvP combat. The FighterZ Edition is also on sale for $56.99 with more content included.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Season Pass

The Deluxe Edition of Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is also on sale for $29.69, a 67 percent price reduction from the normal cost that’s around $90. This version of the game comes with the base game itself along with extra content to add more to the fighting game.

“Purchase Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Deluxe Edition and get the most complete experience from Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2!” Bandai Namco’s description of its contents reads. “This edition includes the full Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 game and all additional content eligible to the Season Pass.”

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy

Naruto Shippuden games are on sale for various prices during the Bandai Namco promotion, but if you want to get everything you can at once, you’ll want to get the Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy version for $34.99, half the price that it normally is. This comes with four different Storm games, all of them HD remasters of the originals.

“Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy collects all 4 storm games in one breathtaking collection. This series has established itself among the pinnacle of anime & manga adaptations to video games! This collection includes: HD remasters of Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm, Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2, Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst, and Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto.”

Dark Souls III

Also included in Bandai Namco’s list of PlayStation games on sale is Dark Souls III, the third game in the Souls series that was followed by a remastered version of the first game. The base game itself is $14.99, but the Deluxe Edition that comes with the season pass and adds more to the game’s lifespan is also on sale for just $25.49, 70 percent off of the normal price.

“Players will be immersed into a world of epic atmosphere and darkness through faster gameplay and amplified combat intensity. With the new skills attacks, deliver powerful attacks to break through enemy defense weapons equipped with unique skills. Expand your experience with the Season Pass content featuring new maps, bosses, enemies and additional weapon and armor sets. Embrace The Darkness!”