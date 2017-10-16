Dragon Ball FighterZ’s Android 21 May Appear In Other DBZ Anime, Games

The team over at Arc System Works is truly devoted to the Dragon Ball franchise when it comes to its upcoming FighterZ brawler. How devoted? Well, besides bringing in Akira Toriyama to supervise the general animation, they also called upon the legendary artist to create an all new character for the series – Android 21.

Fans are thrilled to see what this new character is capable of, but are wondering if we’ll possibly see her outside of the FighterZ lexicon. There’s good news in that regard, though – you can count on it.

Speaking with DualShockers, producer Tomoko Hiroki explained that while the character design was originally done with the game in mind, Android 21’s appeal can easily spread beyond that.

She mentioned that, even though her primary place is in FighterZ, she feels that as her popularity grows with fans, she could easily appear in other games or anime, though nothing has been confirmed just yet. At least the possibility is there.

When asked about the character’s original design, she explained that Toriyama was asked to draw up a female character, and provided several indications on the story and her personality. But he was given total creative freedom overall, and that really seems to be fitting into the story, which fans will purely appreciate.

Android 21 made her premiere last month in a new trailer from the Tokyo Game Show, with a devastating plot that includes a number of Goku clones, who are so powerful that even Goku himself could very well have his hands full. That’s about all we know thus far story-wise, but a lot of fans feel that this is the proper way to go, in order to avoid spoilers and genuinely surprise them when the game premieres early next year.

Whatever happens with Android 21 in the future, we’re sure to be thrilled with her debut in FighterZ, and see how she fares against the rest of the fighters that are included in the game. Hopefully, we won’t be waiting too much longer to see what she can do.

Dragon Ball FighterZ will release in February 2018 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.