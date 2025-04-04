New The Duskbloods Gameplay Details Shed Light on Multiplayer Focus (And FromSoftware’s Future Plans)

When fans first saw the trailer for the upcoming FromSoftware game The Duskbloods, many thought we were getting a sequel to Bloodborne. However, as more details emerge about this new game from the Elden Ring developer, it’s clear that The Duskbloods will be something entirely different. In an interview for Nintendo’s Creator’s Voice, game director Hidetaka Miyazaki gave a few more details to help gamers know what to expect from this new FromSoftware game. Most importantly, Miyazaki did confirm that The Duskbloods, like Elden Ring Nightreign, will be a multiplayer title.

The Duskbloods is confirmed as a Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive, something of a surprise compared to the type of titles we’ve come to expect on Nintendo consoles. In the interview, Miyazaki confirms that FromSoftware has been working with Nintendo on the title for a while, even predating plans to develop it for the Switch 2 specifically. Due to the multiplayer focus of the game, the Switch 2’s new GameChat feature and online connectivity is “very good news” for FromSoftware.

For those fond of previous FromSoftware games, the multiplayer focus may come as something of a surprise. After all, Dark Souls and Elden Ring are single-player focused, and FromSoftware doesn’t have the best reputation for its online server stability. With Elden Ring Nightreign on the horizon, fans might be curious about whether another multiplayer title from FromSoftware spells a shift toward PvP for future games.

During the interview, Miyazaki addressed this concern, noting that this two-game streak “doesn’t mean [FromSoftware] as a company have decided to shift to a more multiplayer-focused direction” and that the company “still intend to actively develop single-player focused games.” But for now, we’ve got two multiplayer titles on the horizon.

What We Know About The Duskbloods Gameplay So Far

Specifically, The Duskbloods will be a PvPvE title. In other words, players will be able to fight against other players as well as in-game enemies. Online multiplayer is the primary focus of the game, and it seems likely this will play into the new Switch 2 GameChat function. Exactly how this will function isn’t yet confirmed, but we do now know a bit more about the game’s lore.

The game will put players in the role of Bloodsworn, individuals with super-human abilities as a result of the power of “special blood.” While not exactly vampires, they are similar. The abilities players will have as Bloodsworn include advanced speed and the ability to jump higher, though there may be other superpowers not yet revealed. In addition to these blood powers, players will be able to further amplify their characters using a variety of weapons, including firearms.

Bloodsworn wielding their weapons in The Duskblood

Miyazaki also shared that The Duskbloods will not feature entirely player-created character customization. Instead, gamers will be able to choose from a variety of pre-generated characters with set identities and appearances. There will be some ability to customize, but this will likely be related to cosmetics and abilities rather than a full-on character creator a la Baldur’s Gate 3.

With a multiplayer focus, gamers may wonder why we’re fighting one another. As Bloodsworn, players will compete for “First Blood,” a rare and presumably more powerful source of magic. Much like Elden Ring Nightreign, gamers will start in a “hub” where they choose their character and customizations before hopping into the online multiplayer mode. Each match supports up to 8 players total, and players will be rewarded for completing the battles even if they don’t come out victorious.

The game uses Victory Points to decide the outcome of each match, so it won’t just be strictly fighting to the death. Strategy will come into play as gamers work to complete other objectives to earn these points. This includes encounters with NPC enemies, giving the game its PvPvE focus.

In all, it sounds like The Duskbloods is taking a more complex approach to multiplayer than a simple all-out shooter-style brawl like Marvel Rivals. It will be interesting to see this in action as we get more gameplay-focused trailers in the future.

Do these new details make you more excited for The Duskbloods, or are you still wishing for more single-player content from the developer?