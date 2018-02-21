Here’s a First Look At Broly and Bardock In Dragon Ball FighterZ

A few days ago, the first downloadable characters for Dragon Ball FighterZ were confirmed, in the form of Bardock and Broly, two powerhouses that will truly make the Season Pass something of value – and that’s not even including the other fighters that are coming to the game.

Today, the official Dragon Ball FighterZ website posted some first look images at the characters in the game, including some profile shots, as well as a peek of what kind of powers they would be packing within the game. This probably means that we’ll see some gameplay for the two of them pretty soon, in the form of teaser trailers. We’ll keep you informed as to when those drop.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For the time being, let’s check out the images that were posted to the site:

Bardock

First up, we have this full body shot of Bardock, in traditional athletic gear of some type, and some snazzy looking red leg-warmers – at least, that’s what they appear to be.

His first in-game image appears to be showing him preparing to throw some kind of fireball, charging up within his hand.

Then we apparently have some sort of impact attack on an opponent, from what appears to be a charging uppercut. Again, we’d have to see gameplay footage to be entirely sure.

Broly

For his first character image, Broly doesn’t appear to be any kind of slouch. He’s very well built, and has a matching set of gold neckbrace, wristbands and killer shoes. Oh, and that belt, too.

For his first in-game image, he appears to be charging up a fireball-like attack as well, but within an enclosed hand, where cracks of green energy appear to be breaking out.

And for his second image, it appears that we see the extent of that attack, in the form of some explosive green technique that generates a pretty big explosion.

Again, with screenshots, it’s kind of hard to tell what these attacks are – but they look devastating all the same.

There’s no release date for these characters just yet, but they should be coming fairly soon, considering the high popularity of the game. Fingers crossed we get more details fairly soon.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

(Thanks to Gematsu for the tip!)