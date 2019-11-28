Dragon Ball FighterZ Appears to Be Adding Dragon Ball Super’s Broly Soon

Dragon Ball FighterZ players have been asking Bandai Namco for a while now when Broly from Dragon Ball Super would be added to the fighting game, and it appears as though they now have an answer. It’s been reported this week that the more modern version of Broly will be added to the game on December 5th in Japan, so players elsewhere can expect the fighter to be added around that day if not at the same time.

Ryokutya2089 (via Siliconera) reported on the upcoming arrival of Dragon Ball Super Broly while citing the latest issue of Weekly Jump as its source. The Japanese magazine confirmed that the fighter would be added on December 5th as the latest of many Fighter Packs is released for Dragon Ball FighterZ players to purchase if they don’t already own the season pass that grants him automatically.

Anyone who’s played Dragon Ball FighterZ in the past or is playing currently will know that there’s already a Broly in the game, but like the many playable versions of Goku and Vegeta, this one is different. This version comes from the movie Dragon Ball Super: Broly where Goku and Vegeta had to team up against Broly, fuse together to form Gogeta, and then go Super Saiyan Blue on top of that just to withstand the Legendary Saiyan’s onslaught.

Dragon Ball FighterZ players were teased with seeing some of Broly’s powers prior to the Saiyan’s release when a character trailer was unveiled to show off some of his moves. Unsurprisingly, he’s got some similar moves to the existing version of Broly, but Arc System Works will have undoubtedly tweaked the character to make sure he feels different enough to anyone who’s already mastered the Broly that’s already available.

Some gameplay footage leaked recently to show off some of Broly’s moves as well, but many of those videos didn’t last long online before taken down. One would expect that Bandai Namco will be sharing another video showcasing Dragon Ball Super Broly ahead of his release – perhaps on December 5th when he’s supposedly going to be available – to show more of this gameplay.

Dragon Ball Super Broly is expected to be released in Dragon Ball FighterZ on December 5th, so plan to purchase the fighter separately if you want him but don’t own the correct FighterZ Pass.