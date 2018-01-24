Dragon Ball FighterZ Ginyu Force Theme Will Amp You Up

With several betas under their belt, Bandai Namco isn’t done yet hyping up fans for the upcoming Dragon Ball FighterZ game coming out on January 26th! The team has showed off more than ever before in the last week about the fighter based off of the hit anime series, and now they have released a new way to get amped: the Ginyu Force theme song for, yup – you guessed it, Captain Ginyu!

Warning, the music above may give you the irrepressible desire to strike a dramatic pose. We’re kidding, mostly, but it is an amazing homage to an incredibly character and for long-time fans looking for a fighting experience true to the show’s animation style – Dragon Ball FighterZ is it.

Dragon Ball FighterZ will be releasing on January 26th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. No word on whether or not it is slated for the Nintendo Switch, though with Xenoverse 2 available on the hybrid console, it isn’t out of the question yet. For more about the game:

Dragon Ball FighterZ is born from what makes the Dragon Ball series so loved and famous: endless spectacular fights with its all-powerful fighters. Partnering with Arc System Works, Dragon Ball FighterZ maximizes high end Anime graphics and brings easy to learn but difficult to master fighting gameplay.

High-end Anime Graphics

Using the power of the Unreal engine and the talented team at Arc System Works, Dragon Ball FighterZ is a visual tour-de-force.

3vs3 Tag/Support

Build your dream team and sharpen your skills to master high-speed tag combinations.

Thrilling Online Features

Ranked matches, interactive lobby, crazy 6-player Party Match… There is something for every taste!

Exclusive Story Mode

Discover a never-seen-before scenario featuring Android 21, a brand new character whose creation was supervised by Akira Toriyama himself.

You can also check out a small blurb from our thoughts on the hands-on time we got with the upcoming fighter:

“Overall, Dragon Ball FighterZ seemed like a worthy fighting game added to the genre and really has a full anime feel to it. The popular anime has been revered as an iconic staple for decades and seeing it evolve into the future of the franchise while still maintaining what it means to be Dragon Ball is a great opportunity for fans to show their appreciation for these recognizable characters. The combos, boots to air ability, and the swap-able mechanics are all great tools used in-game to keep gameplay from becoming stale.”