Dragon Ball FighterZ Gets Its Own Honest Trailer, And It’s Epic

Considering how popular Dragon Ball FighterZ has become over the past month, we figured it was only a matter of time before the team at Smosh Games produced an Honest Trailer for it over on YouTube – and, alas, we finally got our wish.

The Dragon Ball FighterZ Honest Trailer can be seen above, and while it’s quick to address the awesomeness that the game has become known for, it’s also worth noting that it’s quite confusing to the narrator. “From the creators of extremely neat weeaboo fighting games, and the anime classic about screaming until you’re blonde, comes a match made in heaven that will have you saying, ‘I have absolutely no idea what’s going on,’” the narrator explains, before getting confused on how to say FighterZ. (It’s just Fighters, man – even Bandai Namco confirmed it.)

The trailer then discusses the incredible anime engine that’s put into use in FighterZ, for a series “that people without body pillows care about.” It also talks about Dragon Ball fighting games that were released in the past, relying more on a 3D gimmick than the focused 2D that the developers at Arc System Works went with. The narrator notes that it “will actually make you feel like you’re playing the anime itself, without having to wait for three episodes of characters charging up their giant energy dongs.”

It then addresses a number of fighters within the game, including aerians – er, Saiyans – and then the fighting itself, with three different flavors of Goku. This includes “vanilla, bubble gum and Hot Topic.” Tien and Yamcha are also featured to some extent, but the latter is mainly talked about because of the torture you can put him through. (Some fans just can’t get enough of that.) And the narrator also talks about dragon summoning and the ability to tap-tap combos “that will let anyone mash their way to awesome explosions.”

“I just want to see someone get kicked through a mountain!” the narrator notes.

You can see the whole Honest Trailer above, and it’s well worth the view if you’re a fan of the series. Oh, and that Mr. Satan shoutout!

Dragon Ball FighterZ is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.