Dragon Ball FighterZ Getting Special Launch Event In London

Even though we’re still a few weeks away from the game’s release, Bandai Namco is already taking steps to assure that Dragon Ball FighterZ‘s launch is nothing short of epic. And that means special events to get fans excited.

Although all the events haven’t been announced yet, the publisher has announced a special event that will take place on January 26th in London – and, if you’re quick enough, you might just be able to nag a special shirt as part of the deal.

The event will take place at Under the Bridge, and will feature a number of playable Dragon Ball games for fans to enjoy, including Dragon Ball Z: Budokai 3, Dragon Ball Z Super Butoden, and FighterZ, of course. There will also be a number of tournaments that take place during the event, in which fans can win some cool prizes.

If you wish to register, you can find the official details below:

Dates: 26 January, 2018

Address: Under the Bridge, Stamford Bridge, Fulham Road, London, SW6 1HS

Opening Times:

12PM – 10PM

Tournament – Check in at 4PM

Ticket Price: FREE

Register for a ticket here:https://dbfzlaunch.eventbrite.co.uk

As for when U.S. events will take place, we’ll keep you in the know in case Bandai Namco announces anything.

Dragon Ball FighterZ releases on January 26th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.