Dragon Ball FighterZ Discounted On PC For a Limited Time

If you’ve been waiting to pick up Dragon Ball FighterZ for Steam/PC but were hoping for a much lower price, Indiegala has introduced a deal that will be very lucrative to you.

For a limited time the company is offering Steam keys for the game for the low price of $32.99, which is nearly half of its $59.99 price. The catch is that you only have the next two days, or when they run out of sale keys. At last count with this report, they’re down to around 480. So you’ve got time to jump on board and enjoy one of this year’s most entertaining fighting games.

You can check out our review here but we’ve also broken down the game’s features below. Keep in mind that this price does not include the Season Pass with the additional characters.

“Dragon Ball FighterZ is born from what makes the DRAGON BALL series so loved and famous: endless spectacular fights with its all-powerful fighters.

Partnering with Arc System Works, Dragon Ball FighterZ maximizes high end Anime graphics and brings easy to learn but difficult to master fighting gameplay.

High-end Anime Graphics

Using the power of the Unreal engine and the talented team at Arc System Works, DRAGON BALL FighterZ is a visual tour-de-force.

3vs3 Tag/Support

Build your dream team and sharpen your skills to master high-speed tag combinations.

Thrilling Online Features

Ranked matches, interactive lobby, crazy 6-player Party Match… There is something for every taste!

Exclusive Story Mode

Discover a never-seen-before scenario featuring Android 21, a brand new character whose creation was supervised by Akira Toriyama himself.

Spectacular Fights

Experience aerial combos, destructible stages and famous scenes from the DRAGON BALL anime in 60FPS and 1080p resolution!”

On top of that, the company is offering a deal to use cryptocurrency to pay for the game. Use it and the price drops even further, down to $24.74! You can check the sale page to see what cryptocurrencies are supported.

This is a great opportunity for you to hop on board and see what the FighterZ craziness is all about, especially with those extraordinary super combos. We’ll see you in the ring!

Dragon Ball FighterZ is also available for Xbox One and PlayStation 4; and is coming soon to Nintendo Switch.