‘Dragon Ball FighterZ’ Available For Pre-Order, Pre-Load On Nintendo Switch eShop

We’re less than two weeks away from the release of Dragon Ball FighterZ for Nintendo Switch, which will no doubt be a popular favorite amongst fighting fans. And shortly after confirming its download size, we’ve learned that the game has become live for pre-order and pre-load on the eShop.

We confirmed the news earlier today by seeing the three different listings for the game on the Nintendo eShop, with the standard edition available alongside two additional editions.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The standard edition goes for $59.99 and comes with the general cast of the game as well as various gameplay features. However, no DLC is included.

Next up is the FighterZ Edition, which goes for $94.99 and includes all DLC fighters, as well as unlocking Android 21.

Finally, there’s the Ultimate Edition, going for $109.99. It includes the downloadable fighters from the FighterZ pass, as well as the following:

Anime Music Pack (11 songs from the Anime)

Commentator Voice Pack

It’s an ideal package for those who enjoy the anime. Otherwise, the FighterZ edition should give you everything you need fighter-wise.

We’re unsure if the FighterZ pass and additional DLC will be available separately, but considering that it is on PlayStation Network, Xbox Live and Steam/PC, we don’t see why not. They are listed separately in each bundle, but not available for separate purchase just yet.

Again, the package requires a 6.2GB download (before any potential updates), and remember that all FighterZ pre-orders on Switch come with a free bonus game, the Super Famicom brawler Dragon Ball Z Super Butoden, as well as early unlocks for SSGSS Goku and SSGSS Vegeta, as well as three stamps and two exclusive lobby avatars. That’s a good little package if you’re up for a pre-order, and, again, you can pre-load it now so you’re all set to go later this month. We sure are.

Based on our hands-on time with the game and the recent and successful open beta, Dragon Ball FighterZ should have no trouble mixing things up when it releases on Nintendo Switch starting on September 28, releasing in both digital and physical form. If you prefer, you can snag it right now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.