Dragon Ball FighterZ Radar Events Announced, Win a Flight to Tournament

Dragon Ball FighterZ is holding a special series of Dragon Radar events for players at home to take part in the Dragon Ball FighterZ World Tour events.

Bandai Namco announced the Dragon Radar events just recently, but the full details on what the Dragon Radar promotion entails haven’t been revealed yet. What we do know though is that if you’re able to win during the Dragon Radar events, Bandai Namco will fly you out to a Dragon Ball FighterZ World Tour event of your choosing.

“We are happy to announce the inclusion of Dragon Radar events on the Dragon Ball FighterZ World Tour!” Bandai Namco announced. “These are specially designated offline events around the world that come with an awesome prize. The winner of Dragon Radar events will get a free flight and hotel to a future Saga event of their choosing, or the Finals LCQ! This makes it that much easier for players around the world to get involved in the World Tour, and put their skills to the test on the biggest of stages at Saga events.”

Right now, all that’s known is that players will have to fight against other combatants for the grand prized, but a more detailed list of what’s going on and when it’ll happen is expected to come soon.

“The full list of Dragon Radar events will be announced as time goes on, so keep an eye out for more information coming soon! We hope to see you all trying to get those Dragon Balls!”

The Dragon Ball FighterZ World Tour itself is an international tournament that kicked off at the beginning of the month with the first stop being the CEO Fighting Game Championships in Florida. Top players from around the world attended the competition and will continue to do so through the “Saga Event” stops mentioned in the announcement above. Just like the CEO event, these take the tournament to different parts of the world from Mexico to Singapore.

A trailer for the Dragon Ball FighterZ World Tour competition can be seen at the top, a trailer that previewed the tournament before it began. You can see the initial announcement here with all the stops listed, and stay tuned to Bandai Namco’s announcements to find out more about these Dragon Radar events.