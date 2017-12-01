New Dragon Ball FighterZ Trailer Shows Off the Untamed Fury of Kid Buu

This morning Bandai Namco released a brand new trailer for Dragon Ball FighterZ, and today it’s spotlighting one of the most under-appreciated characters in the entire canon: Kid Buu. The pink powerhouse is anything but cute. See him (it?) in action in the trailer above!

Buu’s trademark fighting style has been translated perfectly into the game. It’s lazy, it’s brutish, it’s unsophisticated and, well, it’s really effective. In pretty much all of his forms, Buu has never been one to win a battle through grace or technique. Get caught in his grasp, and he’s going to slam you into the earth; catch a punch, and you’re going to get a headbutt to the face. Like we said: it’s not dignified, but it is effective. Kid Buu is going to be an unpredictable opponent, and could very well end up being this writer’s main.

The worst part of the trailer by far is the end, with that January 26 release date. We don’t think that we can wait that long to play this game. Luckily, we won’t have to. Bandai Namco will be holding another open beta, allowing anyone to hop in and play for a couple of days. We don’t know the exact date of the next open beta, but we do know that those who pre-order the game will have early access to the beta when the time comes! Those who pre-order will also be entitled to SSGSS Goku and Vegeta early, as well as some exclusive lobby avatars.

Stay tuned, FighterZ! Bandai Namco has been releasing a steady stream of character trailers leading up to launch, and we should have another trailer to salivate over next week — hopefully along with the next open beta date confirmed!