Dragon Ball FighterZ Trial Makes DLC Fighters Free for Limited Time

Dragon Ball FighterZ players who’ve been holding off on buying different DLC characters out of fear that they may not take a liking to them will be able to try out the fighters for free soon. Bandai Namco announced recently that it’ll be doing a free-trial campaign for the various DLC characters to make two of them free at a time during certain intervals. The first of those trails will start on October 12th with two familiar characters.

This helpful campaign for those on the fence about the DLC was announced in the same trailer that gave us our best look yet at Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta, the blue-haired, fused fighter who’s finally in the game now as part of the second collection of DLC. At the end of the trailer, the free-trial campaign was announced and the dates for the different releases were given.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Goku and Vegeta will fittingly kick off the trials, the two of them combined forming the newest DLC fighter who was just added. The game has multiple versions of the two characters, but these DLC options are for their original, non-Super Saiyan forms. They’ll be free for a limited time starting on October 12th.

After that first campaign, Fused Zamasu and Cooler will be available starting November 2nd. Dates for the rest of the characters weren’t provided but are said to be coming soon to give players test runs with Bardock, Android 17, and more. The trailer also showed those first four DLC characters in action if you somehow haven’t gone up against them yet in an online match.

These various DLC characters can be purchased separately if there’s only one or two of them that you prefer after you’ve tried them. They’re priced at $4.99 each, but if you end up liking the majority of them, you can always pick up the FighterZ Pass. The second edition of this pass simply called FighterZ Pass 2 is currently priced at $24.99 and includes characters like Jiren, Videl, Broly from Dragon Ball Super, and Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta.

Look for the first of these trial campaigns to begin later in October with Goku and Vegeta become available for a short while.