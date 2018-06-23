Dragon Ball FighterZ Releases World Tour Tournament Trailer

Dragon Ball FighterZ’s World Tour tournament is starting soon with a new trailer just recently being released for the series of international competitions.

Starting next week, the kickoff of the World Tour event starts in Florida with the first competition taking place at the CEO Fighting Game Championships. When the match starts on June 29, Dragon Ball FighterZ fans will be able to watch the fights take place through the game’s Twitch channel. A site that’s been set up for the World Tour explains how the first matches will work.

“The Dragon Ball FighterZ World Tour kicks off next weekend at CEO in Daytona, FL from June 29 to July 1,” an announcement on the World Tour site said. With top players from around the world in attendance, expect the competition to be fierce as fighters square off for a chance at a Dragon Ball and a piece of the $5000 pot bonus! Additionally, the winner of the event will be guaranteed a spot in the January Finals event.”

The event mentioned above that’ll take place in January will pit the best of the best against each other as top players from different countries face off in the Finals. Through “Saga Event” stops, Bandai Namco will bring the Dragon Ball FighterZ action to different competitions in various regions such as Ultimate Fighting Arena (France), Thunderstruck (Mexico), Southeast Asia Major (Singapore), and VS Fighting (United Kingdom) as well as the CEO meetup that’s happening in the U.S.

FighterZ! On June 29th, the WORLD TOUR begins at @CEOGaming! Get ready to compete around the world in DRAGON BALL FighterZ and the glory of becoming World Champion! Catch all the action at: https://t.co/LihDKJLX8Y — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) June 22, 2018

“Dragon Ball FighterZ is a massive international success and fans around the world have been clamoring for an official tournament series built around the game,” said Eric Hartness, vice president of marketing, Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc in a statement. “With the Dragon Ball FighterZ World Tour, Bandai Namco Entertainment and Twitch are doubling down to create an epic worldwide tournament series of Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan proportions. We can’t wait to see the epic battles that will surely emerge from our highly skilled Dragon Ball FighterZ global player pool.”

Bandai Namco’s trailer above features the primary locations that the tournaments will take place as well as some of the fighters that you’ll see used in the tournament including Goku, Vegeta, Frieza, and more.

The first stop of the World Tour happens next week with the full Dragon Ball FighterZ tournament schedule seen here.