‘Dragon Ball’ Games Sale Happening On Steam, Including ‘FighterZ’

The Dragon Ball FighterZ World Tour is set to wrap up this weekend at the Red Bull Final Summoning, where we’ll get some new announcements about what’s new for the franchise, including a second season of the hit fighting game, as well as a peek at the forthcoming action/RPG. But it’s also a good time to clean up on older entries in the series over on Steam, as there’s a huge sale happening right now!

All the games in the sale can be found here, and it looks like it’s taking place all weekend long (through January 28). It’s a good opportunity to clean house on several games you might have missed- including Dragon Ball FighterZ, as all versions are on sale!

First up, FighterZ is available for just $23.99 for the standard version, while you can also get the FighterZ Edition for $37.99 and the Ultimate Edition for just $43.98! You can find all three versions here.

If you prefer, you can also buy the FIghterZ Pass by itself for just $17.49, and separate characters for around $7.49 each, if that’s the route you want to take.

Next up is Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, which can be yours for just $12.49! In addition, the extra DLC packs are also available for 25 percent off; and you can snag the Extra Pass and Super Pass for $14.99 apiece. Check out the deals here.

The original Dragon Ball Xenoverse is being offered for its lowest price yet, going for just $9.99. If you’re new to the series, this is the best way to get introduced to it before jumping into other games. There’s also a special bundle edition for just $16.24, including the GT Packs and the Resurrection F Pack! They’re also being sold separately for $2.49 apiece if that’s the way you want to go.

There are some good deals here, but being able to get Dragon Ball FighterZ for such a phenomenal price is sweet in itself. And even though the game’s a year old, it still feels as fresh as ever. You can check out our review of FighterZ if you need more information.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is also available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

