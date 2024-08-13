Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Adds Fighters from Android and Cell Sagas

dDragon Ball: Sparking! Zero just got another slew of character announcements from the latest trailer that confirmed many fighters from some of the best Dragon Ball Z sagas of all time. Those fighters include several different Androids, King Cold, the many versions of Cell, and more from the Android and Cell Sagas. We also got some more new versions of existing characters like Trunks and Piccolo to further show how the Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero roster will be fleshed out not just with atypical and unexpected characters like Kakunsa but also with alternate forms and transformations even if the changes are only slight ones.

We’ve already seen Trunks with a sword, for example, just as we’ve already seen Frieza, but from the sagas featured in this trailer below, we’ve gotten characters like Super Saiyan Trunks wielding a sword confirmed as well as Mecha Frieza, the robotic version of the villain who gets sliced up by Trunks. All the core Androids are here as well with Android 16, Android 17, Android 18, Android 19, and Dr. Gero getting added. Cell’s three forms are included, too, alongside an appearance from Cell Jr., and two versions of Teen Gohan seen throughout the Cell Saga are also confirmed now.

The full list of new Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero characters confirmed in the new trailer can be seen below:

New Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Fighters

Trunks (Sword), Super Saiyan

Mecha Frieza

King Cold

Dr. Gero

Android 19

Android 18

Android 17

Piccolo (Fused with Kami)

Cell, 1st Form

Android 16

Cell, 2nd Form

Cell, Perfect Form

Gohan (Teen), Super Saiyan

Cell Jr.

Gohan (Teen), Super Saiyan 2

Perfect Cell

For those who enjoyed the music from the trailer, it’s also worth noting that you won’t actually be able to hear all of the music included there unless you opt into one of the game’s DLC’s. A disclaimer in the description of the YouTube upload clarifies that “The Music used in the video is not available in the base game. It is included in a DLC Anime Song Pack sold separately.”

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero’s roster as of August 13th.

With these 16 characters now revealed, we’re coming up on the end of the Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero character announcements as the once barren roster is now almost completely filled up. Looking at the roster so far, we see that we’ve got 34 slots left that lack faces, so assuming Bandai Namco keeps up the same tempo and volume of announcements, we’ve probably got about three or so more batches of characters to go.