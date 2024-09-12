Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Gives Fans What They Want by Adding Dragon Ball GT Fighters

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero's latest trailer has done the impossible by confirming Dragon Ball GT characters will be part of the fighting game. A Dragon Ball GT roster has been speculated on and wished for so often that it basically became a meme at this point with people holding onto threads of hope that we'd see Dragon Ball GT included as the roster filled up and open spots dwindled. At least 15 characters from Dragon Ball GT will be in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, Bandai Namco confirmed, and now that they've been announced, it leaves Dragon Ball fans room to once again speculate about what one of the game's DLCs will be.

The trailer for the Dragon Ball GT characters coming to Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero was somewhat spoiled by a tweet from the official Dragon Ball Games account this week that described it as a "great trailer" which put Dragon Ball GT fans on high alert. But again, Dragon Ball fans have been hopeful for so long that it still seemed like a far-fetched possibility until the trailer below dropped.

Along with the Dragon Ball GT versions of characters like Goku and Pan, the new Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero additions hit the rest of the highlights like Super Saiyan 4 variants for both Vegeta and Goku as well as the big bad himself, Omega Shenron. The full list of Dragon Ball GT characters coming to this next Dragon Ball game can be found below:

Dragon Ball GT Characters Coming to Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero

Goku (GT)

Pan (GT)

Goku (GT) Super Saiyan

Baby Vegeta (GT)

Goku (GT) Super Saiyan 3

Super Baby 1 (GT)

Super Baby 2 (GT)

Uub (GT)

Majuub (GT)

Goku (GT) Super Saiyan 4

Great Ape Baby (GT)

Syn Shenron (GT)

Omega Shenron (GT)

Vegeta (GT) Super Saiyan 4

Gogeta (GT) Super Saiyan 4

As far as DLC goes, we know that Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero will be getting at least three DLCs. One of those deals with characters from Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, and another features the upcoming series Dragon Ball Daima. But there's one between those which hasn't been revealed at this point, and up until now, many Dragon Ball fans speculated that Dragon Ball GT would be the focus of that one. Given that this trailer just dropped 15 Dragon Ball GT characters and pretty much accounted for anyone that fans of that series would've asked for, it means the second Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero DLC is once again up for debate.

Much of the skepticism around whether Dragon Ball GT would get added to Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero stemmed from the fact that the show isn't canon in the Dragon Ball universe. Dragon Ball GT fans will make arguments for timelines and technicalities, but ultimately, the series isn't canon. It's still been represented in games and other mediums throughout the years with the Super Saiyan 4 versions of Goku, Vegeta, and Gogeta praised as some of the best transformations in Dragon Ball despite not being canonical, but its lack of official recognition made fans hesitant to put too much stock in it being included in the game.

With these Dragon Ball GT characters now revealed, there are only 10 unknown characters left. Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero boss Jun Furutani indicated recently that players would know of every character before the game released with no secrets withheld, so well find out between now and October 11th what the rest of the roster looks like.