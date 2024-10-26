Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Players Make Chi Chi Black Playable

Dragon Ball fans already had Goku Black going into Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, but they were hardly ready for what was perhaps the game’s biggest twist going into the “What if?” scenarios within the story content. The Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero creators built an entire alternate story segment built around the existence of Gohan Black, a character who, for the time being, only exists within Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero but still managed to steal the show quickly after the game released.

Given that we already had Goku Black and now have Gohan Black (to some degree), it was only a matter of time until people completed the family. That’s exactly what one Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero player has done by giving us Chi Chi Black, a character made possible by a mod for the PC version of Sparking! Zero that’s available to download now.

The modder in question goes by BlooBoi and has made several mods for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero now, the Chi Chi Black one can be seen below with the mod using Videl’s model as its base to finally give us a playable version of Chi Chi Black. It’s not perfect since some of the screenshots shown on the mod’s page show that clothing clips every now and then, but it’s the closest we’ve got to Chi Chi Black yet.

Chi Chi black is now playable in dragon ball: sparking! zero thanks to a new mod.

This Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero mod has to use Videl as its base given that Chi Chi herself is not playable in the game despite some requests that we see other less formidable characters like her and Bulma added in the future. The Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero DLC schedule is pretty clear, however, so it seems unlikely that we’ll be getting any of those less dynamic supporting characters added when there are those from Dragon Ball Daima and Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero to get through.

There is reason to believe that we may get Gohan Black as a playable character at some point though. Evidence has been found within Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero to suggest that Gohan Black may later be added as a DLC character given that he’s playable in some capacity via custom games, so even if we never get Chi Chi at all, Gohan Black seems to be on the table still. If he is added later, Dragon Ball fans will finally be able to use his special Kamehameha made just for the new character.

While new to the game as a playable character thanks only to this mod, Chi Chi Black is technically not a new idea overall. Ever since Goku Black was introduced in Dragon Ball Super, Chi Chi Black has existed in the fandom as far as fan art goes. The same modder, BlooBoi, has also created other similar mods like Super Baby Vegito Black and a version of Goku Black from Dragon Ball GT.