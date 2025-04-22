Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero Releases Dragon Ball Daima DLC Early

Dragon Ball fans can now enjoy some brand-new content in Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO thanks to the Early Access release of an upcoming paid DLC. The game’s new pack features additional character assets and has been released in early access alongside a brand-new update for the game. The last update arrived in early March, so it’s about time for some fresh new content in the Dragon Ball game. The DAIMA Character Pack 1 DLC doesn’t officially release until April 24th, but Bandai Namco is offering early access as of April 21st. While this content is paid, the April 22nd update for Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO is free, meaning players will get some new content regardless.

The Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO Daima Character Pack 1 DLC includes 8 playable characters, 1 exclusive costume, and additional balance updates to the game. Here is every character included in the new pack:

Goku (Mini) Super Saiyan

Vegeta (Mini)

Vegeta (Mini) Super Saiyan

Vegeta (Mini) Super Saiyan 2

Vegeta (Mini) Super Saiyan 3

Glorio

Panzy

Majin Kuu

To get a first look at these characters in action, check out the trailer below:

Early Access for the pack started on April 21st for Season Pass holders, so anyone with a Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO season pass should be able to access the new content. For everyone else, the DLC arrives on April 24th. The cost for the pack hasn’t yet been revealed, but we’ll likely learn more once the pack fully drops.

If you want early access to the pack, along with other seasonal content, you can still grab the Season Pass for $34.99 on Steam or in the PlayStation or Xbox shop.

Along with the start of Early Access for the new DAIMA Character Pack 1, Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO also got a big update on April 22nd. The full patch notes haven’t yet dropped in English on Steam, but a look at the Japanese website for the game gives us a look at what’s new in the game when today’s update arrives.

This update will bring balance adjustments for the Episode Battle as well as some custom battles. In addition, sound quality can be adjusted for certain fighting sounds, and a few changes have been made to specific moves in battle. Highlights for updated battle moves include:

Short dash – reduced speed

High-speed Dragon Dash – reduced charge time in melee, adjusted trajectory

Z-Burst Dash – amount of energy consumed reduced

General melee attack updates for increased energy recovery

Super Saiyan Vegeta Flies into Action in Sparking! ZERO

Certain skills, including Wild Sense and Afterimage Fist, will also be adjusted with this update, and specific characters will see some adjustments as well. In all, it’s a fairly large patch to go along with the new content. The update will be required in order for players to keep participating in online play, so be sure to download it when it’s available!

The full, English-language patch notes for the update should be available when the update goes live today, April 22nd, around 6 PM EDT. Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO is available on PC via Steam, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5.

Are you excited to see new DAIMA characters arrive in Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO? Let us know in the comments below!