Dragon Ball Game for Nintendo Switch 2 Reportedly Leaked

We already know of some Nintendo Switch 2 games confirmed to release for the new Nintendo console this year, but according to a new leak, it looks like a Dragon Ball game may be joining the lineup as well. Whether it’s meant to be a launch game alongside the Nintendo Switch 2’s release or one that is available for the new handheld shortly after it launches remains to be seen, but it seems like Dragon Ball fans be able to to play Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero on the Nintendo Switch 2 as early as this year if the leaks play out as expected.

The latest rumor about the supposed Dragon Ball plans for the Nintendo Switch 2 comes from industry insider eXtas1s who’s most often known for his Xbox insights but had some Nintendo Switch 2 news to share at the end of one of his latest videos. Citing sources familiar with the situation, eXtas1s said that Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero would be coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 with more updates for the game and the upcoming DLC spurring on a second burst of life for the fighting game.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero is available on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC platforms right now, so no Nintendo Switch version to speak of at all which would mean that the Nintendo-only players would finally be able to play it this year if this leak comes to fruition. Given that the Dragon Ball game skipped the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One, it makes sense that it would have to skip the Nintendo Switch as well so as not to compromise on quality and performance. There’s been some question about the power that the Nintendo Switch 2 will have at its disposal, but one would hope that it’d be able to run a game like Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero.

There’s also plenty precedent for a Dragon Ball game like this to come to the Nintendo Switch 2, so even if it’s not right at launch, it’s almost certain that Nintendo Switch 2 owners will be able to play it this year. The Nintendo Switch already has games like Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, Draogn Ball: The Breakers, and even Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission which was a port of a mobile game that only ended up on the PC and Nintendo Switch. Bandai Namco itself has supported the Nintendo Switch throughout its lifespan with everything from Dark Souls: Remastered to anime adaptations on the console, so Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero (and probably more Dragon Ball games) will definitely come to the Nintendo Switch 2.