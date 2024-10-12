More Dragon Ball Sparking Zero DLC May Have Already Been Found

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero so far has three DLCs that have been 100% confirmed, but based on some new discoveries found within the game’s files, we’ve already gotten a look at what some unannounced DLCs might look like. According to one of several Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero modders who’s already been working on mods for the game since release, there’s a version of Gohan found in the files that isn’t fully usable in the game. This Gohan variant is the one from the Dragon Ball movie Dragon Ball Z: Bojack Unbound, and while it’s technically available in the game now via mods, there’s reason to believe it could be introduced in a future DLC as well.

The modder in question goes by Fishki24 and shared their findings over on Twitter and within the Nexus Mods site in a mod that can be downloaded now. It’s aptly called “Gohan (Bojack Movie)” and puts Gohan in his orange and blue Gi from the Bojack Unbound movie similar to the one that Goku’s always seen wearing.

While changing clothes is nothing new for modders, what’s interesting about this mod in particular is that Fishki24 says these files were found in the game itself. This means that Gohan’s outfit from Bojack Unbound is in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero to some degree but simply isn’t live yet. Whether that means it’s something that was cut entirely or is just being held until later remains to be seen, however.

As the modder pointed out, this mod only affects Gohan’s clothes and does not add a whole new fighter as opposed to the many Gohan, Goku, and Vegeta variants we already have. Should this Bojack Unbound look be added in the future, it’s likely that it’ll be part of a smaller DLC pack focused more on cosmetics as opposed to something that would add more fighters to the Dragon Ball game. Considering how the season pass that was talked about recently has plans for two Dragon Ball Daima packs of fighters and one from Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, there’s really no room for a Bojack Unbound version of Gohan to be added unless it’s just an outfit.

There is, however, evidence to support the theory that there’s another DLC beyond the three Season Pass DLCs we already known about. Work on the Steam version happening behind-the-scenes indicated that there’s something called the Martial Arts Pack that hasn’t been released yet. The whole plot of Dragon Ball Z: Bojack Unbound hinges around an intergalactic tournament on earth wherein Bojack and his goons take part, so it could be that the Gohan outfit and the Martial Arts Pack are related.