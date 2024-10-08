Dragon Ball Sparking Zero's Toughest Fight Is Not What You'd Think

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero players who bought the Deluxe Edition or better can already play the Dragon Ball game early, but that also means they're the first who have to take on tough fights by themselves without much guidance from others. Considering how the game has 182 fighters encompassing everyone from Dragon Ball to Dragon Ball Super, you'd expect that one of the worst fights would be against someone like Jiren, but it's actually one players are encountering much sooner than going through the Tournament of Power.

The first big Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero roadblock players are encountering is actually Great Ape Vegeta, the version of Vegeta seen in the original Dragon Ball Z episodes whenever he attacks Earth and transforms into his Great Ape form using his tail which was still intact at the time. Other Saiyans ascend to their Great Ape form as well, but the Vegeta version of the monstrous fighter is recognizable from the others by the fact that he keeps his Saiyan armor on during the fight instead of shedding his clothes during transformation. In the case of Sparking! Zero, he's also recognizable by the fact that the spams the heck out of some of his abilities just as he did in past Dragon Ball games which makes Sparking! Zero even more of a throwback than expected.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero players are already finding out, too, just how relentless Great Ape Vegeta can be. The posts are already showing up on Reddit with people who, within a day of the game coming out, have already declared that the Great Ape Vegeta fight "is some BS."

"Literally in the first millisecond, no let me be accurate, the first PIXEL of the battle he's firing a galik gun and then just spams it if you actually start winning," one Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero player said. "And it's not like the computer is actually out playing me. You can't even combo him man. Half way through he stops staggering and blocks everything! And don't even get me started on that grab!!!"

Great Ape Vegeta had me losing my mind 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/RcKe4bfoRY — Extra (@Extralongdokkan) October 8, 2024

Others have shared similar anecdotes already wherein Great Ape Vegeta just spams his beam attacks and grabs over and over again to the point that players have to retry repeatedly before they beat them. To add insult to injury, Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero is one of those games where you're given not only a prompt to retry the fight after losing but also an option to lower the difficulty instead if Great Ape Vegeta keeps beating you.

Bandai Namco, the publisher of Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero which has already had some perfect responses to leaks before the game launched in early access, had another answer for players wondering about Great Ape Vegeta. If the publisher of the Dragon Ball game is advising you to lower the difficulty, perhaps it's time to consider doing so in order to move on with the game.

Lower Difficulty and Retry ◀️ pic.twitter.com/klr55NWD2Y — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) October 8, 2024

For those set on beating Great Ape Vegeta, Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero players have found that spamming your own beam attacks seems to work well enough against him. It's not a glamourous way to win, but it'll at least get you through to the next fight.

The Great Ape Vegeta is also one of the playable characters in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, so don't be surprised if you end up seeing him online, too, outside of the game's single-player content. That version of Vegeta and the Great Ape Baby from Dragon Ball GT are the only Great Ape combatants in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero at this time, so you won't have to worry about any more Great Apes beyond those two.