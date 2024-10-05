Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Leaker Streams Game, Gets Bandai's Attention: "Stop Doing This"

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero is just a few days away now, so naturally, people have seen fit to leak the game already instead of letting everyone just wait till Tuesday. That's when the early access period for the game will begin for those who got the Deluxe version of the game with normal version buyers having to wait even longer, but videos are already floating around to show different parts of various Sparking! Zero fights and other features. Sparking! Zero publisher caught wind of these leaks, however, and paid a visit to the streamer's chat to tell them to "stop doing this."

The leaker in question apparently goes by "Edgar," or perhaps it'd be more accurate to say that they went by Edgar since their account has been all but Spirit Bombed at this point. Videos were up on their Twitch account (which we will not link to) but have since been purged so that the leaks are gone, but the "recent games" category still shows that Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero was the only game that they've been playing recently.

What should be shown instead of these spoilers, however, is Bandai Namco's very perfect response to the stream that Edgar had running. Bandai Namco responded previously to news of these leaks with a knowing emoji on Twitter before those watching the stream later found Bandai Namco in the chat itself. In a one-line message that's already become a meme within the Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero community, Bandai Namco responded to the leaked stream with an "Edgar my guy stop doing this."

Bandai has SPOTTED EDGAR THEY ARE READY TO ATTACK#SparkingZero pic.twitter.com/wRrKS7KGKp — Sparking! ZERO News (@DBSparkingNews) October 5, 2024

It looks like something that's 100% fake, a message Dragon Ball fans would photoshop in for one last funny Sparking! Zero moment before the game releases. But even though the streams themselves have been removed at this point with the recordings and the message feeds gone, too, the message appears to be real. Other accounts have shared similar screenshots from different perspectives of the one-way conversation to show that Bandai Namco did indeed drop in on Edgar's chat to ask nicely before obliterating his stream.

The Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero leaks didn't even really show much at all despite the hubbub around them which makes sense given that Edgar (or whoever else leaks it early) probably only just got the game recently and isn't far enough in to show off much. Also, these are the same Dragon Ball characters that we've been seeing in Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball Z, Dragon Ball GT, Dragon Ball Super, and every movie in between those shows for years now, so it's not like there are many surprises left.

What might be surprising, however, are the alternate scenarios we'll see in Sparking! Zero when players can make non-canon decisions during story moments. It's unclear of those will lead to completely different conclusions, fake fusions, unexpected character deaths, or something more, so if you are precious about Sparking! Zero spoilers, you'll probably want to avoid any leaks until you get to play the Dragon Ball game yourself.