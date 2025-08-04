$70 Video Game Drops to $20 in Extraordinarily Rare Deal

The 3D fighter Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, for a limited time, is greatly discounted for those who order it online via Walmart. Currently, the game, normally priced at $69.99, is available for over 70% off for both Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. The $20 price tag for the game, following its recent October 2024 release, is its lowest price yet, making it a highly attractive offer for those who have yet to experience this highly polished Dragon Ball fighter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Console owners would be wise to take advantage of this price to get one over on PC players. The lowest price Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero has ever reached on the Steam platform is 30% off, or $48.99. Unfortunately, while players can purchase a copy of the game at a heavily discounted price, there are currently no discounts available in the PlayStation or Xbox stores for any DLC or add-ons. This means that new players looking to pick up the game for this low price may find themselves at a disadvantage against players who have already purchased character packs and obtained additional costumes.

This offer is only for the standard version of the game and excludes the premium-priced Deluxe and Ultimate editions available in digital marketplaces.

Released in 2024, Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero was lauded by critics and Dragon Ball fans for its excellent visuals and different ways to play. Pitched as an extension of the beloved Budokai Tenkaichi series, it includes a fully fleshed-out story mode that features branching paths for different characters based on the player’s choices. Players can also revisit and redo their decisions to explore the various turns in the story.

The custom matches feature an impressive amount of player agency, allowing Dragon Ball fans immense freedom when crafting their own ‘what-if’ scenarios. Players can change available characters, music, rule sets, scene transitions, and add effect triggers to different characters to craft custom story beats within a scenario. In addition to standard multiplayer modes, players can also easily create their own tournaments with enhanced rule customization options. These options include the ability to disallow flying, ringouts, change available characters, and select between team or single battles. There is also a limited local-op splitscreen mode for those who can find a friend to sit next to them on the couch.

Play video

All currently released versions of the game have achieved an 80 score or higher on Metacritic, and the PlayStation version has a 4.57 positive rating in the PlayStation Store. However, not all opinions on the game are positive. Critics of Dragon Ball: Sparkling! Zero is unhappy that the game hasn’t had much new content since its release and feel that the title didn’t live up to the legacy of the Budokai Tenkaichi games of the past.

Switch fans of Dragon Ball who haven’t purchased a copy of Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero will likely want to consider this sale, but may also want to wait a bit longer, as the game is set to have a Switch and Switch 2 release in November. Those who pre-order this Switch version get bonus content and an exclusive character, Goku (Mini). The Switch release will also be available in Deluxe and Ultimate editions.