Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2’s Dragon Ball Daima DLC Gets a Release Date & Trailer

It’s been a couple of months since the Dragon Ball Daima DLC for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 was revealed. The initial reveal teased a new Super Saiyan 3 playable character form for Vegeta, an unconfirmed second new character, and promises of new themed avatar items. Since then, fans haven’t heard much more about the crossover DLC, until now. Today, Bandai Namco shared a brand-new launch trailer showing off the Dragon Ball Daima pack for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, including a confirmed May 22nd release date for the new DLC.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 was originally released in 2017 and is now available on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Though the game is a few years old now, it still receives relatively frequent updates with new DLC and story content. In fact, there are over 26 DLC currently available for the game, with more on the way. Now, players have an official date for when the next influx of new DLC for Xenoverse 2 will arrive.

As confirmed with the new trailer, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 will get its new Dragon Ball Daima pack on May 22nd. The trailer is roughly a minute long and highlights the new characters and costumes players can expect when the new pack arrives. Alongside the previously revealed Super Saiyan 3 Vegeta, the pack will feature Super Saiyan 4 Goku, plus new quests, skills, and costumes. For a first look at how the new content will appear in-game, check out the trailer from Bandai Namco below:

Play video

The brief but action-packed trailer gives players a good preview of the new in-game content that will be added with the Dragon Ball Daima DLC. If that’s piqued your interest, let’s break down the details for what to expect.

What’s Included in the Dragon Ball Daima Pack for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2?

The Dragon Ball Daima pack will be available for all Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 platforms. As of now, the exact price for the pack has not been confirmed. Previous packs of this size have ranged in price from around $7.99 to $9.99 USD, so it’s likely that the Daima DLC will fall in a similar range at launch.

As showcased in the trailer, the Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 x Dragon Ball Daima pack will include the following items:

Super Saiyan 4 Goku (Daima)

Super Saiyan 3 Vegeta (Daima)

6 New Skills

2 New Super Souls

3 new Parallel Quests

8 New Loading Screen Illustrations

8 New Costumes & Accessories

Toei Animation goku and vegeta

We got a quick peek at the new costumes in the trailer, but Goku and Vegeta were the primary stars of the show, per usual. These new additions to the game will be available for purchase on May 22nd, so you don’t have long to wait to grab these Daima-themed add-ons for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2.

Are you looking forward to these new additions to Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2? Let us know what you’re most excited for in the comments below.