Bandai Dragon Ball and Godzilla SDCC Exclusives Available To Pre-Order Online

San Diego Comic Con was this past weekend and Bandai has made a collection of S.H.Figuarts exclusives avaialble to the general public for pre-order. The lineup includes 3 awesome Dragon Ball collectibles and an incredible Godzilla, inspired by Godzilla Minus One.

We are especially fond of the S.H.Figuarts Great Ape Vegeta, which is available here at Bandai for $220. It includes tons of detail, a stand, and multiple interchangeable hands, tails, and eyes. Fans who went to the theater to watch Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero back in 2022 will be excited to know that we’re getting a new Beast Gohan figure as well, this one going for $90. Each of these figures is scheduled to release in February 2026, but quantities are limited so reserve them while you can. A complete list of new figures with individual links can be found below.

Dragon Ball to Open First-Ever Official Store

It was announced this month that the Dragon Ball anime series is getting its first permanent, brick-and-mortar store. The new store will be open in Tokyo, Japan this fall, according to the press release and all social media coverage. The anime series has continued to be incredibly popular, having reached its 40th anniversary with an incredibly strong and dedicated fanbase. Tragically, series creator Akira Toriyama did not live to witness his creation’s 40th Anniversary, having passed away a few months before the 40th Anniversary on March 1st, 2024. With a fanbase as dedicated as this one, it’s no wonder they’ll be opening a specific store for all of the new, exclusive merch. Specific shops already exist for anime like One Piece and Pokemon, so a new Dragon Ball store will just fit in with the bunch.



