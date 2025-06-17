Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Announces Surprise Shallot DLC

Since it came out, Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero has added a few characters. Most recently, the Dragon Ball Daima DLC expanded the roster with eight more playable characters from the anime. But now, Bandai Namco has revealed another exciting character addition for Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero. A new reveal trailer shows off the upcoming Shallot (Dragon Ball Legends) DLC, which will arrive on June 27th. The DLC adds the Saiyan character Shallot as a playable option.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Saiyan Shallot was the main character of the 2018 game Dragon Ball Legends. He was originally created for the game as a new, original character, making him one of few Dragon Ball characters to appear first in a video game rather than the anime or manga. However, unlike recurring Dragon Ball characters like Goku and Vegeta, Shallot hasn’t really appeared outside this original gacha game appearance. So, this new extra DLC marks the first time that Shallot has appeared outside of the game where he was originally conceived. To get a first look at Shallot in action in Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero, check out the DLC reveal trailer:

Play video

In the trailer, we see Shallot’s Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero character model in action along with a few voice lines. He takes on a few familiar characters to show off his moves, letting players get a good taste of what he’ll be like once the DLC adds Shallot to the game. The Season Pass roadmap at the end of the trailer also previews that another DLC for Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero will be revealed soon.

This new DLC is a smaller one compared to the Dragon Ball Daima character pack, which added several new characters. By contrast, the Extra DLC – Shallot will just add the one playable character. The DLC officially releases on June 27th. The price hasn’t yet been revealed, but it is likely going to be less than the $10 cost of the recent Dragon Ball Daima DLC due to having less available content.

Players who have the Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero Season Pass will unlock 72 hours of Early Access to the new playable character. So, if you want to play as Shallot early, you’ll want to opt in for the Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero Season Pass. The pass includes access to the three seasonal DLC, including Early Access to the new content before release.

Dragon ball sparking! Zero keeps adding new characters with DLC

Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero is available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. It is rumored to be coming to Nintendo Switch 2, but no specific release date has yet been revealed. The new Shallot DLC will be available to purchase on all currently available platforms, with Early Access for Season Pass holders.

Are you excited to see Shallot make an appearance in another Dragon Ball video game at long last? Will you be grabbing this DLC when it drops? Let us know in the comments below!