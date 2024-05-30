Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Trailer Confirms Gotenks and 20 More Fighters

Following some V-Jump scans which hinted at more Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero characters from Dragon Ball Z and beyond as well as another themed video, a new trailer dropped this week to confirm not just a few but 21 different characters. This trailer is all about fused characters, so Goten, Kid Trunks, and their fusion, Gotenks, of course make an appearance alongside Vegito, Kefla, and more. Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero still does not yet have a confirmed release date even after this newest trailer, however.

In typical Dragon Ball fashion, many of the characters confirmed for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero today are ones that are basically different versions of existing characters. Though the full list of fighters announced today totals 21 different playable characters, there were technically only nine different people confirmed for the game's massive roster.

That said, you can find each of those 21 different characters listed out below, and you can see them in action in the trailer here as well:

New Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Fighters

Trunks (Kid)

Trunks (Kid), Super Saiyan

Goten

Goten, Super Saiyan

Caulifla

Caulifla, Super Saiyan 2

Kale

Kale, Super Saiyan

Gotenks

Gotenks, Super Saiyan

Gotenks, Super Saiyan 3

Kefla

Kefla, Super Saiyan

Kefla, Super Saiyan 2

Vegito

Vegito, Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan

Gogeta (Super)

Gogeta (Super), Super Saiyan

Gogeta (Super), Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan

Fused Zamasu

Fused Zamasu, Half-Corrupted

With these characters now revealed, it's becoming more evident now how Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero could possibly hope to fill up the huge roster since most of these characters are different versions of each other or fusions combining them together. Below is a graphic showing what the roster looks like now that these characters are confirmed, though there are still plenty more spots to fill before Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero releases.

When the game will release remains to be seen, but a release date leak from not long ago suggested that the game would be out in October. Bandai Namco has not indicated as much yet, but we may find out more come soon during the summer gaming events.