Dragon Ball Super Fans Finally Get Long-Awaited Game Announcement

Dragon Ball Super fans finally got a game announcement this weekend that they've been waiting on for a long time now. Bandai Namco announced this week a new version of the Dragon Ball Super Card Game that'll finally bring the game to virtual platforms, a physical-to-digital port that's been one of the top requests ever since the physical cards were available to collect and play with. A specific release date for what's being called Dragon Ball Super Card Game Digital Version hasn't yet been announced, but we know the game will be out in 2023 with more details to be revealed during the Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour 2023 event.

A sneak peek of the December 3rd Battle Hour broadcast meant to share more details about the 2023 event confirmed the Dragon Ball Super news this week by dropping the trailer below. It shows some cards and characters that people who already play the Dragon Ball Super Card Game should be familiar with by now while also showing off what some of the characters and their attack animations will look like when players are dueling.

While the reveal of the digital version of the game is a relief for those who've been asking for a digital version for a while now, it's still going to be some time before the digital version of the card games is actually available. It's not coming out till 2023, and we're not going to get more information about the release date until the Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour 2023 event which takes place on March 4th and March 5th, so we're a few months out from the game's release at a minimum.

The good news is that people will have a chance to play it before it's officially available. Bandai Namco's announcement shared this week confirmed that there will indeed be a closed beta test for the Dragon Ball Super Card Game Digital Version, though dates for that test haven't been announced yet either.

Platforms for Dragon Ball Super Card Game Digital Version haven't yet been confirmed, but one can assume that the game will come to mobile devices at a minimum.