Dragon Ball: The Breakers Finally Adding Some of the Best Bad Guys

The upcoming Season 9 for Dragon Ball: The Breakers is causing hype for some fans as it is poised to add some highly anticipated villains into the action. Launching July 30th, Season 9 will finally add Majin Buu (Gohan Absorbed), Cell & Cell Juniors, and Dragon Ball Z Broly to the list of available raiders. Building on from Season 8’s addition of Golden Freiza to the raiders list, players are excited at the opportunity to play this more brutal version of Broly.

The Season 9 trailer showcases the new characters, with a focus on the Dragon Ball Z version of Broly, which longtime series fans have been eagerly awaiting. During the game’s Season 4, Dragon Ball Super Broly was included as a raider. However, some fans weren’t satisfied because that version of the character lacks the raw savagery of the original Broly.

Dragon Ball: The Breakers was released by Bandai Namco back in 2022 to middling review scores. Despite being fun to play, players complained about the game’s monetization practices, accusing it of enabling “Pay-to-Win” strategies. It featured both micro-transactions and a gacha system in addition to charging an upfront price to purchase the game. However, despite these complaints, the game appears to have succeeded enough to continue receiving funding for regular content updates nearly three years later.

Broly and news of Season 9 surprised some Dragon Ball fans, who had previously forgotten that the game was still getting updates.

“Genuinely, I’m shocked this is not only alive but apparently doing well enough to have made it to season g—–n 9,” wrote Reddit user Loopy-Loophole.

Although there is currently a glut of different games for Dragon Ball fans to get their fix, Dragon Ball: The Breakers offers a somewhat unique experience. Players level up and try to survive against one super-powerful player who takes on the role of a series villain. This unique 1v7 gameplay experience captures the desperation often felt by the underdog heroes during the show in ways that other Dragon Ball titles haven’t really replicated.

“Mentally I had registered this game as dead with how barren and disappointing last season was but I guess them dropping two more reworks alongside Z Brolly is meant to be a bit of an apology,” wrote Reddit user AverageBlubber.

Player numbers appear to have dropped significantly for the game since its release. According to SteamDB, the game has lost nearly 95% of its Steam players since its peak at launch. After release, the game added crossplay and is also available on PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch. However, it seems like crossplay hasn’t really helped struggling que times much.

“It’s too bad this game is impossible to play because you can’t get into a match. At least that’s how it was the last time I bought it and tried to play on PC. Then subsequently refunded the game,” wrote X user Shenron795.

Hopefully, with Season 9 and the introduction of Broly, match wait times will be much more reasonable with the influx of new players. The game will be holding a Season 9 celebration when the update drops, granting players additional summoning tickets and other rewards.