Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra Launches Pre-Registration Reward Campaign

Back in June, some lucky gamers got a first look at the upcoming Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra. The open play test let fans on Steam, PlayStation, and mobile get a first look at the free-to-play team battle game. Now, Bandai Namco is gearing up for the game’s release with a pre-registration campaign. We still don’t know exactly when the newest Dragon Ball game will release. But, pre-registering ensures you’ll be the first to know, and that you’ll start the game with some extra perks.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra will release for iPhone, Android, PlayStation, Steam, and Nintendo Switch. The game lets players step into the shoes of various Dragon Ball characters, taking on team-based battles versus other players and bosses from the show. As with many squad-based battle games, each Dragon Ball character has a specific role in battle. There will be tanks, damage dealers, and technical characters on offer. You can get a first look at the game by checking out its announcement trailer below:

Play video

The free-to-play game will release sometime in 2025. The official social media account has already offered previews of some of the characters who will be in the game. Familiar faces include Piccolo, Frieza, Krillin, and my personal favorite, Android 18. It’s likely the game will let players collect characters via a gacha mechanic as part of the free-to-play monetization. And players who pre-register will get some in-game currency that will no doubt be helpful to get ahead in Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra.

Pre-Registration Rewards

Pre-registration for Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra is live as of July 22nd. It will last until the game releases. Players who pre-register will get a variety of in-game currency items, based on hitting various pre-registration milestones. The targets and gifts are as follows:

100K Pre-Registrations – 3,000 Zeni

500K Pre-Registrations – 5 G-Capsules

1 Million Pre-Registrations – Super Saiyan Goku Stamp

2 Million Pre-Registrations – 7 SG-Capsules

3 Million Pre-Registrations – Son Goku (Mini) Character from Dragon Ball DAIMA

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco

While most players don’t yet know the purpose of many of these items, they’re likely to be useful for unlocking and powering up characters. So, if you’re planning to play Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra, it doesn’t hurt to pre-register. That way you and other players can jump in with a headstart on in-game currencies and items.

How to Pre-Register for Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra

Currently, pre-registration for Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra is available on all platforms except for Nintendo Switch. Pre-registration is fairly similar across platforms, but here’s a quick breakdown.

Apple App Store – Pull up the game in the app store, then hit “get”

Google Play Store – Pull up the game in the app store, then click on Pre-Register or Install

PlayStation – Pull up the game in the PS Store, then click “wishlist”

Steam – Pull up the game’s Steam page, then add it to your wishlist.

The eShop page for Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra isn’t yet live for Nintendo Switch. However, once it goes live, pre-registration will be available for Nintendo Switch players, as well.

Players can only claim the bonuses once, so pre-registering on multiple platforms won’t secure you additional bonus items. The campaign end date isn’t yet confirmed, since we don’t have a release date for Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra just yet. Hopefully, Bandai Namco plans to unveil this info soon enough, if pre-registration is already going live.