‘Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2’ Leak Reveals Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is the gift that keeps on giving and now it’s giving fans of the anime the gift of Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta for his official video game grand entrance.

Thanks to YouTuber ‘Dragon Ball Hype’, we’ve got our first look at a trailer that the publisher themselves haven’t revealed yet. Considering Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta was only recently revealed to be in Dragon Ball Super: Broly, the upcoming movie, it’s interesting to see the team at Bandai Namco add him into the game so quickly. A smart move with the film itself getting ready for its January arrival.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those that may not be fully in the loop about the latest fusion, Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta is the product of Goku and Vegeta. Having first been introduced to fans in the Fusion Reborn movie, the inclusion of this character into the game is what will actually make him a canon addition to the franchise.

As for the game itself, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and Nintendo Switch. For more about Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2:

“You are the protagonist! Stand with Goku and his friends as you battle a new enemy that has been warping DRAGON BALL’s history. Fight alongside famous fighters from Z, Super, GT, and more, including movie-only characters like Turles, Broly, and Janemba, the mysterious Masked Saiyan, and many others.”

Thoughts on the latest reveal? What other characters from the Dragon Ball universe would you like to see make the cut, since anyone is an option at this point? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter for even more anime and gaming goodness @DirtyEffinHippy.

Want even more Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 in your life? You can check out our full community hub right here for the latest in Dragon Ball news. From new characters, to fun mods like this, our hub has everything you need to keep the Xenoverse 2 community alive and well.