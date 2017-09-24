Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Nintendo Switch Launch Trailer Has Arrived

Bandai Namco’s Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 has officially made its way over to the Nintendo Switch, and what better way to get your Kamehameha on than with a brand new launch trailer?

The familiar gameplay is reminiscent of the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 counterparts, but does utilise the more unique features that the Switch has to offer. The HD rumble, motion control, and more are all Nintendo exclusive features that Switch owners can enjoy during their Dragon Ball experience.

Goku, Trunks, Cell, Vegeta, Frieza, and more are all back for this epic fighting RPG sequel. Fans of the first Xenoverse and the anime have a lot to explore within this expansive game. The first title that released back in 2015 was instantly hailed as a success, many calling it the “comeback” title from less favoured games released in the past. Between this and the upcoming Dragon Ball FighterZ game coming out, there is a lot for Dragon Ball fans to enjoy currently in the gaming world.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 also allows up to a 6 player co-op experience, and with the detachable joy-con controllers for the Nintendo platform – it’s definitely worth it for anyone that involved with this beloved franchise.

From the official website:

“Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 gives players the ultimate Dragon Ball gaming experience! Develop your own warrior, create the perfect avatar, train to learn new skills & help fight new enemies to restore the original story of the Dragon Ball series. Join 300 players from around the world in the new hub city of Conton & fight with or against them.”

Now Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is currently available for the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

