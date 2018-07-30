Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Trailer Reveals Super Baby Vegeta Gameplay

A new Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 trailer released by Bandai Namco shows off Super Baby Vegeta, a fighter that’s included as part of the game’s next fighter pack.

The fighter from Dragon Ball GT is headed to Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 when Extra Pack 3 releases, a DLC bundle that’ll include the fighter and other characters. Bandai Namco UK tweeted about the upcoming release of Super Baby Vegeta today with the trailer above that shows gameplay for the fighter as well as what all is included in the new fighter pack.

Super Baby Vegeta is coming to Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, and he’s planning on eradicating the Saiyans! Super Baby Vegeta is part of the Extra Pack 3 with Kefla and much more, releasing this summer on PS4, XB1, SWITCH and PC. pic.twitter.com/yKBBnBpXCl — Bandai Namco UK (@BandaiNamcoUK) July 30, 2018

Dragon Ball XENOVERSE 2 – Extra Pack #3 is coming your way! Get ready for the awesome power of Super Baby Vegeta! Are you ready to take on this powerful opponent? Order Dragon Ball XENOVERSE 2 today! https://t.co/DSGgWFF3ca pic.twitter.com/mljZiK7trv — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) June 21, 2018

“Get a first look at Super Baby Vegeta’s gameplay, coming this summer in the next DLC update of Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2!” the trailer’s description says before explaining the story of Super Baby Vegeta for anyone who isn’t up on their Dragon Ball GT stories. “By taking possession of Vegeta’s body, Baby became Super Baby Vegeta, one of the strongest fighters in the universe. Try to tame his raw power in Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2’s Extra Pack 3!”

Super Baby Vegeta isn’t the only fighter that’s included in the DLC pack either. Kefla is also included, the fusion of Caulifla and Kale that made her first appearance much later in the Dragon Ball reveals with the fusion fighter revealed in Dragon Ball Super’s Tournament of Power episodes. The fused characters hasn’t gotten her own Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 trailer yet, but you can expect one to be released before the DLC pack is out to preview her abilities just as Super Baby Vegeta’s were. The DLC also comes with five new parallel quests, eight additional skills, four costumes, and two super souls, according to the trailer.

The arrival of Super Baby Vegeta in Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 was previewed towards the end of June when Bandai Namco shared some in-game screenshots of the fighter. He’s being added to the game with many of his signature abilities, one of which is the Revenge Death Ball attack.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2’s Extra Pack 3 doesn’t have a release date yet, but it’s scheduled to be out sometime this summer.