Dragon Ball Xenoverse Games Clear Eight Million Copies Sold

With all the anticipation going into Bandai Namco’s Dragon Ball FighterZ, it can be easy for some fans to forget that there’s already another great fighting series featuring the popular anime – the Dragon Ball Xenoverse games. But, thankfully, a lot of people have themselves highly invested in the 3D brawlers.

The Japanese Dragon Ball Xenoverse website announced that the game series has cleared eight million copies sold, and, to celebrate, Bandai Namco will be providing 40 bonus TP Medals every single day for the next two weeks, bringing the total to 800 available Medals that you can clean up on.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A Twitter user by the name of Burcol provided the translation, explaining, “Log in everyday for the next two weeks to get 40 TP Medals every single day. 800 in total for free!” and then adding “From the XV2 site. It’s for the 8 million copies sold of XV1 and 2 combined.” You can see the tweets below.

Log in everyday for the next two weeks to get 40 TP Medals every single day. 800 in total for free! pic.twitter.com/EpsqZHo3JM — Burcol (@BurcolDandelion) November 2, 2017

Log in everyday for the next two weeks to get 40 TP Medals every single day. 800 in total for free! pic.twitter.com/EpsqZHo3JM — Burcol (@BurcolDandelion) November 2, 2017

Dragon Ball Xenoverse has been doing quite well since its debut a few years back on various consoles, and the sequel has continued to boost that success, particularly with its debut on the Nintendo Switch last month.

That said, we probably won’t be seeing a Xenoverse 3 for some time, as the second game in the series is still getting a fresh dose of downloadable content, including new fighters from the films and other miscellany items.

Plus, Bandai Namco is putting a serious amount of hype into Dragon Ball FighterZ before its debut on January 26, 2018 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. The game has been getting amazing feedback from each of its public appearances, and has already built up enough momentum to be considered one of next year’s biggest potential hits. Whether it can match the eight million copies sold mark has yet to be seen, but if any game has a chance, it’s FighterZ. We’ll see what the future holds for that game soon enough.

In the meantime, you can check out the latest game in the XV saga, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.