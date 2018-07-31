Dragon Ball Xenoverse Series Sells Ten Million Copies

While Dragon Ball FighterZ may be the toast of the town when it comes to Bandai Namco‘s lineup of fighting games, we certainly have to give Dragon Ball Xenoverse its due. Across two releases so far, the series has done really well, offering dozens of characters in full-blown 3D battles. And now, it’s reached a new sales plateau that guarantees we’ll be seeing more where that came from.

Bandai Namco has confirmed that the game series has managed to clear ten million copies sold across the two releases, making it one of its biggest anime-licensed efforts to date. Granted, we don’t know how well Dragon Ball FighterZ has sold just yet but we’ll likely find out soon, especially with EVO 2018 right around the corner.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The company previously reported that the series had sold eight million copies by November 2017. It’s obvious that the Switch version of Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 helped move the series along for another two million copies; but credit also deserves to be given to the extra downloadable content Bandai Namco has been gradually adding to the game since its release. That support is likely to continue in the months ahead, even as FighterZ gets its own fighters.

Miss out on Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2? Check out the features below!

Developed to fully utilize the power of current generation gaming consoles and PCs, DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 builds upon the highly popular DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE with enhanced graphics that will further immerse players into the largest and most detailed Dragon Ball world ever developed. DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 will deliver a new hub city and the most character customization choices to date among a multitude of new features and special upgrades. DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 is scheduled to launch in the Americas in 2016.

Relive the Dragon Ball story by time traveling and protecting historic moments in the Dragon Ball universe

Next-gen visuals bring the Dragon Ball anime experience to life

New characters and boss fights

Brand new hub city more than 7X the size of the original game with 300 players online at the same time

More in depth character creation system and battle adjustments

Post launch support for one year

You can check out Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. You can also check out the original game for those systems as well as Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3.