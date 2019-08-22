Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Shows Off Cell Saga in New Trailer

Dragon Ball fans have been more interested in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot by the day as new details have revealed that not only would its story cover the Saiyan and Namek sagas, but the Cell saga as well. There was a slight hesitance initially as it seemed like it would be a game focused solely on Goku’s adventures. But things have definitely changed with the newest trailer for the game released during Gamescom 2019 featuring more of a focus on Gohan.

Just as the Cell saga became more of a story of Gohan surpassing his father in power and taking over the mantle of Earth’s protector, this trailer highlights that Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will also be building to Gohan’s famous confrontation against Cell at the end of the Cell saga.

Not only does the Gamescom 2019 trailer show-off gameplay featuring Super Saiyan 2 Gohan, fans also get a quick glimpse of many of the side-missions and smaller features coming to the overall package. There’s brief looks at Gohan training with his father in the Hyperbolic Time Chamber before acquiring his Super Saiyan transformation, and most importantly, there’s a brief glimpse of Goku driving recklessly.

Seeing as how it’s Super Saiyan Goku, it’s not quite completely faithful to the original anime series, but it’s hilarious to see such a prominent filler come to the game in a small way. This trailer implies that Gohan will have a fully fleshed out story of his own along with Goku, too, but we’ll have to wait and see how it all shakes out as we head toward it’s 2020 release.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is officially slated to release for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC in early 2020. Here’s a brief rundown Bandai Namco shared of the game’s teased features: