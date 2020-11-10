Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Trailer Reveals A New Power Awakens – Part 2 DLC Gameplay, Release Date

✖

After many teases of what’s to come in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot’s next DLC called A New Power Awakens – Part 2, Bandai Namco released the first gameplay from the upcoming content this week to show off a fight between SSGSS Vegeta and Golden Frieza. We get to see from the trailer the fight between the two where they both use their signature moves for roughly four minutes of gameplay, but more importantly than that, we finally have a release date for the new DLC. Bandai Namco announced alongside the trailer that A New Power Awakens – Part 2 will be out on November 17th for those who own the game’s season pass or the DLC’s bundle.

You can see Vegeta and Frieza battle in their empowered forms in the trailer below released by Bandai Namco this week. In screenshots released prior to the reveal and through magazine scans that previewed what was to come, we knew already that Vegeta’s blue-haired transformation would be in the DLC alongside Frieza’s most powerful form. This gameplay is the first we’ve seen from the DLC though and is just one preview of what’s included.

On this update of DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Frieza has been resurrected, and he's got a new form! Will Vegeta be able to stop the galactic emperor? Watch our new footage and find out when Ep. 2 of DLC 1 arrives 11/17/2020! https://t.co/0WJAkJKcpv pic.twitter.com/bNyjxQLW5E — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) November 10, 2020

This will be the second DLC added to the Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot game which released back in January. The first DLC, A New Power Awakens – Part 1, saw Vegeta and Goku’s red-haired Super Saiyan God transformations added to the game alongside Whis and Beerus. Golden Frieza is the focus of the new DLC, but as we’ve seen in some of the other previews from the past, he’s bringing help with him. Through that, players will get access to another new feature: A horde battle mode where you go up against tons of enemies at once.

The Frieza Force is threatening the Earth in the upcoming DLC for #DragonBall Z: Kakarot! This Fall, go into the new horde battles with the Z warriors and overcome Frieza and his squad with Z Combinations! ☄ pic.twitter.com/uNOUC6wbfq — BANDAI NAMCO UK (@BandaiNamcoUK) October 21, 2020

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot’s A New Power Awakens – Part 2 DLC releases on November 17th.