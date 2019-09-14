New Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Gameplay Highlights Vegeta and Teen Gohan

Today during Tokyo Game Show, Bandai Namco released a healthy slab of new Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot gamplay footage showcasing the PS4, Xbox One, and PC game in action. Bandai Namco actually showcased the game at two different points during the show, once on its own stage and once at the booth of Sony Interactive Entertainment. As for specifics, the footage largely serves as a showcase for both Vegeta and Teen Gohan, the latter of which hasn’t featured in a ton of footage so far.

Beyond this, there’s a decent raw look at the game, and if you speak Japanese, some insight and commentary explaining more about the game as well. Best yet, Dragon Ball Z fans seem to be very receptive to the new footage, as well as Tokyo Game Show attendees.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you may know, this isn’t the first bit of news shared at Tokyo Game Show for the game. Just the other day Bandai Namco revealed a brand-new trailer of the title, and also revealed it’s collector’s edition.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakrot is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port, which looks unlikely to hit by launch, but could come sometime after intial release. It’s also unclear if Bandai Namco is planning on bringing the title to Google Stadia. What we do know though is the game’s release date. Barring any delay, Dragon Ball Z: Kakrot will release worldwide on January 17, 2020. If you’re in Japan, the game will arrive a day earlier.

For more news, media, and information on highly-anticipated anime game, be sure to check out all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here.

“Relive the story of Goku in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Beyond the epic battles, experience life in the Dragon Ball Z world as you fight, fish, eat, and train with Goku. Explore the new areas and adventures as you advance through the story and form powerful bonds with other heroes from the Dragon Ball Z universe.”