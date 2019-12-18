Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Opening Cinematic Recreates Several Iconic Anime Scenes

Bandai Namco has released the opening movie for the upcoming video game Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, and it’s sure to please fans of the iconic anime. Not only does it feature a song straight out of the anime’s opening, it recreates several of these scenes within it, and offers a look at various environments and characters in the process.

For those that might not be familiar, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is set to follow the storyline of Dragon Ball Z from its beginning with a few extra additions. Given that, it only makes sense that the opening cinematic would lift as much as it could from the anime. It lends the game a certain amount of nostalgia and authority, which is much needed given that previous gameplay examples have come across a little rough at times. (The only thing that could make the opening cinematic better, in this writer’s opinion, would have been the use of the original English opening song.)

Get a taste of the universe you’ll be able to explore with this opening cinematic for DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT! LET’S GO! Less than a month until #DBZKAKAROT releases on Jan. 17, 2020. Pre-Order today: https://t.co/9HQl4Brct8 pic.twitter.com/GmzUKvDaTP — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) December 18, 2019

What do you think of what we’ve seen of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot so far? Are you excited to play through the anime and manga’s story when it releases? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Here’s how Bandai Namco describes Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot over on the game’s official website:

“Relive the story of Goku in DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT! Beyond the epic battles, experience life in the DRAGON BALL Z world as you fight, fish, eat, and train with Goku. Explore the new areas and adventures as you advance through the story and form powerful bonds with other heroes from the DRAGON BALL Z universe.”

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is set to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on January 17, 2020. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the anime video game right here.