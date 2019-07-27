Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Piccolo First Gameplay Revealed

Today at Animation-Comic-Game Hong Kong 2019, Bandai Namco revealed our first ever look at the gameplay of Piccolo in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot during Sony Interactive Entertainment’s stage event at the aforementioned show. As you may know, Piccolo is one of three announced characters that are playable in the game other than the main character Goku. The other two are Vegeta and Gohan.

Unfortunately, if you’re looking for a produced and flashy gameplay trailer, that’s not what Bandai Namco revealed. Rather, it showed off a raw look at Piccolo in the game via nearly 10 minutes of demo-style footage. You can check it out for yourself below (16:08 to 25:44)

For those that don’t know: Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is an all-new action RPG that will — according to Bandai Namco — take players on the most accurate, epic, and dramatic telling of the Dragon Ball Z canon storyline — the story of Kakarot — the Saiyan better known as Goku.

The game is in development by CyberConnect2, and features over-the-top battles and quests that will see life-long friendships formed and see players participate in a crusade to protect Earth from fearsome villains.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is set to release sometime in early 2020 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no official or unofficial word of any additional ports.

“As I explored Earth, I found myself cautiously optimistic about the title. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is supposed to let fans play through the story of the anime as Goku, and it certainly does just that,” reads a snippet of the preview. “It seems like the game will have a beat-to-beat storyline, but it does have side quests. I turned down several on my way to find Raditz, and I geeked out plenty hard when Master Roshi waved me down from an overpass.

“Unfortunately, the demo still felt a little barren. There is a lot of room to explore as Goku, but few characters populated the area. This may have been because I was set in a deserted area, but I found myself wanting more.”

