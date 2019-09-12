Save 17% on Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Pre-Orders for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One

Yesterday, at the Tokyo Game Show, Bandai Namco revealed new details about the upcoming game Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, including the release date and the contents of a Collector’s Edition. At the time of writing, the standard edition (PS4 and XBO) is available to pre-order on Amazon for $49.94 (17% off), and you can expect it to arrive on January 17th, 2020.

Note that you won’t be charged until the game ships and you’ll automatically get the biggest discount that occurs between the time that you order and the ship date. Odds are this is the max discount, so lock it down while you can. You can always cancel later on. Pre-order bonuses will include a sub-quest, early access to Bonyu’s training, and one cooking item. A Deluxe and Ultimate Edition of the game are also expected to arrive soon, but if you want to go straight for the Collector’s Edition, here’s what you need to know…

The Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Collector’s Edition will include the full game, an exclusive diorama figure, hardcover artbook, and a collectible Steelbook for $199.99. Odds are the Collector’s Edition will go live on Amazon via this link and Walmart via this link soon, but pre-orders are already live on Best Buy if you don’t want to wait.

“Relive the story of Goku in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Beyond the epic battles, experience life in the Dragon Ball Z world as you fight, fish, eat, and train with Goku. Explore the new areas and adventures as you advance through the story and form powerful bonds with other heroes from the Dragon Ball Z universe.”

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC when it launches next January. Below, you can check out a rundown of its key features:

Experience the story of Dragon Ball Z from epic events to light-hearted side quests, including never-before-seen story moments that answer some burning questions of Dragon Ball lore for the ﬁrst time!

Play through iconic Dragon Ball Z battles on a scale unlike any other. Fight across vast battlefields with destructible environments and experience epic boss battles that will test the limits of your combat abilities. Increase your power level and rise to the challenge!

Don’t just fight as Goku. Live as Goku. Fish, ﬂfly, eat, train, and battle your way through the Dragon Ball Z sagas, making friends and building relationships with a massive cast of Dragon Ball characters.

