Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Reveals New Trunks, Cell Saga Screenshots

Bandai Namco’s Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot RPG made an appearance during this year’s Gamescom event with a series of reveals unveiling more about the game. The story of Dragon Ball Z is one fans already know well, but this game will feature some new elements as well as modern versions of beloved characters and moments. In a set of several screenshots shared recently by Bandai Namco, we get to see more of the latter as the Cell Saga and more playable characters are featured.

Back in July, it was said that Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot would give players the chance to play as other characters than just Goku. Vegeta, Piccolo, and Gohan were among the playable options listed then, and we now know that Trunks is included in that list as well. Being able to play as Trunks was implied when the Cell Saga was revealed to be a part of the game, a revelation which indicated the events leading up to it during the Android Saga would also be included. Following all those drip-fed reveals and assumptions, Bandai Namco’s screenshots show us more of what these characters and moments will look like.

You can see the first set of those new images below followed by several more beneath it.

Trunks

Are you ready to go Super Saiyan as Trunks?! That’s right! Trunks is another playable character in DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT.



Pre-Order #DBZKAKAROT and prepare to play in Early 2020: https://t.co/9HQl4Brct8 pic.twitter.com/txvDvw8XGI — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) August 22, 2019

The first of these screenshots came when Trunks was revealed to be a playable character in Kakarot. The hero who comes from the future to aid in the fight against the Androids wields his signature sword and will have the ability to go Super Saiyan in the game.

Android 16

Here’s another sneak peek at the storyline in DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT! We loathe conflict too, Android 16. We still accept you…



Pre-Order #DBZKAKAROT today: https://t.co/9HQl4Brct8 pic.twitter.com/bRWly9h3x8 — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) August 22, 2019

Following Trunks’ reveal was a sole screenshot that reminded Dragon Ball Z fans of one of the series’ many tough deaths. Android 16 is destroyed by Cell after attempting to self-destruct to defeat the villain, but the Android’s head remains intact. He shares a few final words with Gohan before being crushed by Cell, a moment which allows Gohan to reach Super Saiyan 2.

Cell

Using a variety of skills, including Death Beam and Kamehameha, Cell will be the final Boss of the Cell Arc in DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT!



Can you dodge his unpredictable attacks? Find out when #DBZKAKAROT releases early 2020! Pre-Order today: https://t.co/9HQl4Brct8 pic.twitter.com/CaFNUvUvHd — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) August 23, 2019

Kept out of the past few screenshots, the next images revealed featured Cell himself in his various forms. While seeking out others to absorb so that he can ascend to his Perfect Form, Cell can be seen in different forms throughout the saga as he takes on Gohan and other warriors.

Cell (cont’d)

Play as Gohan in DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT and prepare to exceed the limits of Super Saiyan to finish off Cell!!



DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT releases early 2020. Pre-Order your copy now: https://t.co/9HQl4Brct8 pic.twitter.com/EcBWLq455u — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) August 23, 2019

Last but not least was some more images from the Cell Saga that put an emphasis on Gohan, one of the most instrumental characters in this stretch of Dragon Ball Z. Gohan takes on Cell when nobody else can and unleashes an iconic one-handed move on the foe.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is scheduled to release early in 2020.