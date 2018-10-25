'Dragon Quest 11’ Has the Biggest Launch In Series History

There hasn't been a lot of social media buzz about Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age since it released earlier this year, leaving some folks wondering if it was still as high in popularity as it's been over the years. Well, not to worry, Quest fans -- it's still a beloved entry. In fact, it might be the most beloved entry yet.

Based on numbers provided in a recent NPD report for September, Dragon Quest XI had one hell of a debut when it came out for PS4 and Steam. Though exact sales numbers weren't given, Mat Piscatella of NPD noted that the game has had "the biggest launch month in franchise history with dollar sales more than double the previous best, Dragon Quest IX." You can see his tweet on the matter below.

Some folks asking about Dragon Quest XI... it was the biggest launch month in franchise history with dollar sales more than double the previous best, DQ9. — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) October 24, 2018

Now, considering that Dragon Quest IX: Sentinels of the Starry Skies was only released for the 3DS, that seems like a pretty easy thing to top considering that Dragon Quest XI was released for both console and PC. That said, it is nice to see the series keep up its momentum in-between releases. And don't forget, Square still has plans to release the Nintendo Switch version down the road, though it's still in the works and probably won't be out for a while.

We reviewed Dragon Quest XI a while back when it first came out, noting, "Echoes of an Elusive Age is a very fitting subtitle. Dragon Quest XI hearkens to a golden age of JRPGs in a heartwarming way, but bravely pushes the series into the new age. The presentation is absolutely world-class, and quality-of-life revisions quietly, subtly improve every facet of the user experience. If you can't get into DQXI, then JRPGs just aren't for you.

"If you're long-time fan of the series, then I can tell you from personal experience that from the moment the overture march sounds out from the menu screen, until the time you put finally put the controller down at journey's end, you're in for the most beautiful and compelling Dragon Quest adventure you've ever experienced."

So definitely check it out, especially if you're a die-hard fan. Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age is available now for PlayStation 4 and PC.