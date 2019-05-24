Dragon Quest Announcement Coming Next Month

Square Enix has teased that this year’s 28th issue of Weekly Shonen Jump will contain a special Dragon Quest announcement. Interestingly, the magazine goes live on June 10, which is the same day Square Enix is hosting its E3 2019 press conference. In other words, it looks like Square Enix will have some Dragon Quest news to share during its presser. The question is: what could the news be for?

Well it could be a new game, but it’s certainly not a new mainline entry. Dragon Quest XI just released, and series director Yuji Horii has already said we won’t be getting Dragon Quest XII for quite some time. So, a spin-off or remake? Who knows. It’s also possible it’s not for an entirely new game. We know there’s a new Dragon Quest Monsters game in development for consoles, so it could be related to that.

Horii also revealed that a “Voice Drama DLC” is in development for the Nintendo Switch version of Dragon Quest XI, so it could also be this. Horii said that more on the DLC would be revealed in June. However, these hardly seems like an announcement you bother teasing. And of course, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is always a possibility. More specifically, maybe a character from the series is coming to the Nintendo Switch platform fighter. Unfortunately, all we can do is speculate, but thankfully we won’t have to speculate for much longer because E3 and June 10 is right around the corner.

Square Enix is guaranteed to have some big announcements and showings for E3, but a big Dragon Quest announcement would be right there near the top of significance. But again, it’s probably a smaller announcement.

Thanks, DualShockers.