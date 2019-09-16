The Original Dragon Quest Games Are Coming to Nintendo Switch

Square Enix has today announced that the first three classic video games in the Dragon Quest franchise — Dragon Quest, Dragon Quest II: Luminaries of the Legendary Line, and Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation — are officially coming to the Nintendo Switch. Even better? All three are set to release in less than two weeks.

More specifically, the three games are releasing for Nintendo Switch on September 27th in both North America and Europe. This is the first time they’ve appeared on console in the latter, so there’s that. These are, as typical for classic game releases, digital only, and will be available to purchase in the Nintendo eShop.

Find out where it all began – the first three #DragonQuest games are coming to North America, and for the first time on console in Europe, on #NintendoSwitch! You can start with any of the three games, so get ready for classic adventures from September 27th. pic.twitter.com/iPklL1k0uv — DRAGON QUEST (@DragonQuest) September 16, 2019

One potential cause for concern here, rather than celebration, is that it certainly looks like these are based on the iOS and Android ports of the games from several years back. Square Enix is somewhat notorious for lackluster mobile ports, and while that’s not necessarily a reason to totally avoid the Nintendo Switch releases, it’s something to be wary of at the very least. If these are based on those ports, and Square Enix hasn’t officially confirmed that they are, one nice thing is that the mobile versions have had time to fix bugs and such.

What do you think of the first three titles in the Dragon Quest franchise coming to Nintendo Switch? Are you excited to give them a go?

Dragon Quest, Dragon Quest II: Luminaries of the Legendary Line, and Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation are scheduled to release for Nintendo Switch on September 27th for $4.99, $6.49, and $12.49, respectively. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Dragon Quest franchise right here.